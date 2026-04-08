Power Star Entertainment’s International Creative THINK TANK Debuts 'Blunder Down Under'

Official movie poster for Blunder Down Under, the Australian-set family comedy treatment from Power Star Entertainment’s International Creative THINK TANK, featuring inventor Matilda McSnorkle and her talking kangaroo companion, Jeepers. Power Star Entertainment’s International Creative THINK TANK, the creative development collective behind the newly announced family comedy Blunder Down Under.

Family comedy set in the Australian outback follows an inventor and her talking kangaroo as mishaps threaten a cherished town festival

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Power Star Entertainment’s International Creative THINK TANK debuts its original family comedy film treatment, Blunder Down Under , set in the Australian outback and centered on a small-town inventor whose latest mishap jeopardizes her community’s most anticipated annual festival.The film treatment follows Matilda McSnorkle, a gifted but accident-prone inventor, and Jeepers, her quick-witted talking kangaroo companion, as a series of escalating blunders disrupt preparations for the Bilby Bonanza Festival. What begins as a malfunction during a public invention demonstration quickly evolves into mounting setbacks that threaten to derail the town’s signature celebration.As tensions rise, a tightly wound mayor determined to maintain order scrutinizes Matilda’s ambitions while public confidence within the township begins to waver. With the festival’s future uncertain, Matilda and Jeepers must redirect failure into ingenuity before the celebration unravels.Jeepers functions as both comedic catalyst and strategic counterbalance. Though rooted in the Australian landscape, his sharp instincts and unconventional perspective reframe chaos as possibility. His presence bridges Matilda’s inventive world with the surrounding community, reinforcing themes of adaptability, resilience, and collaboration.Set against the expansive backdrop of the outback, Blunder Down Under blends physical comedy with character-driven stakes. The narrative positions imperfection not as defeat, but as the starting point for innovation. As festival plans unravel, malfunctioning inventions and unexpected alliances converge in a solution designed to restore unity to the township.The International Creative THINK TANKPower Star Entertainment’s International Creative THINK TANK develops original intellectual property across film, television, publishing, and recording. Operating as a multidisciplinary creative development hub, the THINK TANK focuses on narrative-driven projects designed for global audiences and adaptable across multiple platforms.Blunder Down Under represents one of several family-oriented concepts currently in development within the company’s broader content library.Development & CollaborationPower Star Entertainment’s International Creative THINK TANK is engaging studios, producers, directors, and production companies interested in development, production, and distribution discussions across its growing library of original properties.About Power Star Entertainment’s International Creative THINK TANKPower Star Entertainment’s International Creative THINK TANK produces original content across film, television, publishing, and music, while also providing consulting services in digital strategy, web solutions, and public relations. With an international scope, the company develops character-driven stories and creative assets intended for broad audience engagement.For development, production, and collaboration inquiries, contact (877) 836-2556 or visit www.PowerStarEntertainment.com

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