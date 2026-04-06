Scientists Develop New Technology to Continuously Monitor Geothermal Energy Operations

Measuring just under 10 feet long, the seismometer developed at Berkeley Lab’s GMF was deployed 6,995 feet underground on July 27, 2025, through a borehole at Cape Station. Situated beside the U.S. Department of Energy’s Frontier Observatory for Research in Geothermal Energy (FORGE), this site offers Fervo valuable data on reservoir characteristics to better manage and reduce the risk of induced seismic activity. Utah, meanwhile, is among eight states producing geothermal energy, with its first plant dating back to 1984. Fervo continues to carry out regular seismic monitoring to evaluate potential seismic risks.

“Developing sensors that can reliably operate at high temperatures is a game-changer for geothermal energy,” says Sireesh Dadi, Manager of Data Acquisition and Advanced Analytics at Fervo Energy. “We’re advancing tools for microseismic monitoring, pressure sensing, and strain sensing that help us better understand reservoir behavior in real time.”

Berkeley Lab’s GMF develops and deploys customized geoscience instruments designed to operate in harsh, remote environments for extended periods — such as this seismometer, which is sealed to prevent water seepage and designed without extra components that could fail under intense heat.

Geophysicists in Berkeley Lab’s Energy Geosciences Division began studying geothermal energy at The Geysers Field nearly 50 years ago. Since then, they have led collaborations to develop, sustain, and monitor EGS, and to align research with technology and materials advances that have transformed the geothermal landscape. Recently, the team has contributed its expertise to field-scale demonstrations at sites such as Cape Station and Utah FORGE. In other projects funded by DOE, Berkeley Lab researchers are also supporting EGS tests in superhot conditions that exceed 700°F.

The team has also developed widely used software to simulate reservoir processes that may help identify promising EGS sites and track reservoir performance over time. By combining advanced modeling with sensors designed to withstand extreme underground heat, scientists are gaining critical insights into how rocks and fluids behave — knowledge essential to expanding geothermal energy. The team is also applying advanced data processing and artificial intelligence to fuse diverse datasets, uncover patterns that would otherwise remain hidden, and support better decision making in reservoir management.

“We want to know the true conditions inside a geothermal reservoir, but that’s difficult to see directly,” says Nakata. “For EGS to become a major U.S. energy source, we need a clear understanding of rock stress, permeability, fluid pathways, and fracture growth. These factors are critical both to generate electricity and to avoid unwanted induced seismicity.”

This research is supported by the Office of Geothermal at the U.S. Department of Energy.

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Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) is committed to groundbreaking research focused on discovery science and solutions for abundant and reliable energy supplies. The lab’s expertise spans materials, chemistry, physics, biology, earth and environmental science, mathematics, and computing. Researchers from around the world rely on the lab’s world-class scientific facilities for their own pioneering research. Founded in 1931 on the belief that the biggest problems are best addressed by teams, Berkeley Lab and its scientists have been recognized with 17 Nobel Prizes. Berkeley Lab is a multiprogram national laboratory managed by the University of California for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science.

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