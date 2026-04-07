Travel Spotlight: Experience Key Largo at Playa Largo Ocean Residences

Playa Largo Ocean Residences debuts luxury 3- and 4-bedroom "sanctuary" rentals in Key Largo, blending private home comfort with world-class resort amenities.

KEY LARGO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Playa Largo Ocean Residences today announced its latest offerings for travelers seeking a unique hybrid experience: the privacy of a luxury home paired with the amenities of a world-class resort. Situated in a private, gated community of oceanfront and ocean-view homes, these pet-friendly vacation rentals cater to the growing "sanctuary travel" trend, providing a luxurious island experience in one of the most popular vacation destinations in the country.

The properties feature sophisticated design and "Old Florida" charm across 3- and 4-bedroom floorplans that sleep seven to nine guests comfortably. Averaging more than 3,800 square feet, these open-concept vacation homes offer chic island interiors, gourmet European-style kitchens, and wrap-around outdoor terraces for panoramic views. Aside from all the essentials of home, accommodations can be customized to include concierge service, meal delivery, and a private chef.

At the heart of the community is the Ocean's Edge Clubhouse, which provides upscale amenities, social engagement, and relaxation along the Key Largo coastline. The facility includes a lavish pool, sun deck, gazebo, and lounge area. Guests also receive exclusive access to the nearby Playa Largo Resort & Spa, spanning 14 acres of Florida Bay. This partnership allows guests to access the Ocean Spa, Club Playa, and four resort restaurants, as well as a schedule of events including live music and wine tastings.

"Whether planning a romantic getaway, a group vacation, or a family retreat, Playa Largo Ocean Residences provides the comfort, charm, and chic island-style living travelers crave," said Ken Marinelli/Director of Marketing. "With spacious interiors and ocean-inspired design, it's the perfect setting for a Florida Keys vacation. We're committed to providing a 'home-away-from-home' atmosphere without sacrificing the luxury of a five-star hotel."

For those seeking adventure, the dedicated concierge team assists guests with reservations for scuba diving, snorkeling, and glass-bottom boat tours at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, located just a short drive away. The residences also host exclusive culinary events featuring renowned chefs and local gastronomic delights.

About Playa Largo Ocean Residences

Playa Largo Ocean Residences is a secure, gated community located in Key Largo, Florida. The community features twelve luxury vacation rental homes, each offering three or four bedrooms, fully equipped kitchens, and outdoor terraces. Stays include access to an onsite clubhouse and full resort privileges at the world-class Playa Largo Resort & Spa. For more information or to book a stay, visit www.oceanresidencesvacations.com

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