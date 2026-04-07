TFSF Ventures Publishes Open-Source Dashboard and Video From Live 90-Day AI Agent Deployment

TFSF Dashboard TFSF Ventures FZ, LLC

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TFSF Ventures FZ-LLC (RAKEZ License 47013955), a venture architecture firm that deploys intelligent agent infrastructure across 21 verticals, has published a complete showcase package from a live autonomous agent deployment — including a public GitHub repository containing the full source code, a product walkthrough video, and a fully operational client dashboard — in what the firm describes as the first time a production AI agent deployment has been made publicly inspectable while operating under full client confidentiality.

The showcase is drawn from a mid-size law firm that has been running 15 autonomous agents across its daily operations for 90 consecutive days. The deployment handles client intake screening and lead scoring, court e-filing with automated confirmation tracking, time entry processing with rate review flagging, medical record OCR capable of extracting dates, diagnoses, and treatment plans from documents exceeding 40 pages, trust account reconciliation against live bank feeds, conflict of interest checking across more than 4,200 active matters, calendar management with deposition scheduling and conflict resolution, billing verification against engagement letter terms, document classification and indexing, and regulatory compliance monitoring with automated deadline escalation. The system processes over 970 tasks per day with 99.97 percent uptime.

The law firm authorized this release under the TFSF Ventures Ghost Architecture framework. Ghost Architecture is a confidentiality model where the deploying vendor cannot acknowledge the client relationship, expose identifying information, or reference the client in any marketing materials. All client names, partner names, case numbers, financial amounts, matter identifiers, and employee names have been removed or visually redacted throughout the dashboard, video, and source code. The operational logic, agent architecture, exception handling pathways, performance metrics, and infrastructure code remain fully intact and publicly accessible.

"Ghost Architecture was designed for exactly this moment," a TFSF Ventures spokesperson said. "Our clients operate in competitive legal markets where the fact that they have deployed autonomous infrastructure is itself a competitive advantage. They do not want their competitors to know they have it. But they want other firms in their industry to see what is possible. This showcase proves that full transparency about capabilities and full protection of client identity are not mutually exclusive."

The firm noted that when it surveyed deployed clients about participating in the showcase, the response was immediate. Clients who had seen the operational impact of their deployments were willing to authorize sanitized showcases because the Ghost Architecture framework gave them confidence that their identity and competitive position would remain protected. The showcased law firm was among the first to volunteer.

The deployment achieved measurable operational results over the 90-day period. Monthly operational costs dropped from $22,800 for 4.1 full-time equivalent staff members to $487 in infrastructure costs, representing a 97.9 percent cost reduction. Total verified savings reached $66,950. Annual projected savings based on the 90-day trend are $267,756. The deployment achieved a 14-day payback period on the initial investment. Cost per task decreased from $0.42 at launch to $0.11 at the 90-day mark, a 74 percent reduction driven by compound learning effects as the agents processed increasing volumes of operational data.

The agents handled 345 operational exceptions over the 90-day period. Of those, 330 were auto-resolved without human intervention. Only 15 required escalation to a human operator. Average exception resolution time was 6 minutes. Exception types ranged from conflict of interest catches during client intake to trust account deposit discrepancies, court deadline changes requiring cascading updates across linked matters, e-filing format rejections requiring auto-correction and resubmission, and billing rate changes mid-matter flagged for partner approval.

The GitHub repository, hosted at github.com/SFOSTER2030/agent-command-center, contains the complete React and TypeScript codebase including the login screen, sidebar navigation, dashboard components, activity feed with real-time agent action logging, exception handling interface, metrics and ROI dashboards, deployment timeline view, and administrative settings. The repository has been reviewed and audited to confirm that no client-identifying information exists in the code, comments, configuration files, or commit history.

The walkthrough video, available on YouTube, demonstrates the platform as the client experiences it — from login through the real-time activity feed showing agents firing every three seconds across 10 operational categories, the exception log with detailed resolution pathways, the ROI dashboard with compound learning curves, and the full agent roster with individual performance metrics.

ABOUT TFSF VENTURES

TFSF Ventures FZ-LLC (RAKEZ License 47013955) is a venture architecture firm that deploys intelligent agent infrastructure across businesses through three integrated pillars: Agentic Infrastructure, Nontraditional Payment Rails, and a full Venture Engine. With 27 years in payments and software, TFSF operates globally from the UAE, Brazil, and the United States, serving 21 verticals with a 30-day deployment methodology. Clients own all deployed code and intellectual property. Infrastructure is maintained at cost, typically $400-500 per month through the firm's Pulse AI monitoring platform.

FREE OPERATIONAL INTELLIGENCE ASSESSMENT

Business operators, law firm managing partners, and founders evaluating AI agent deployment can start with the TFSF Ventures Operational Intelligence Assessment. The assessment maps current workflows across 19 dimensions and produces a custom agent deployment blueprint with projected ROI specific to the business. 19 questions. Approximately 8 minutes. No commitment. Custom blueprint delivered within 48 hours.

Start the free assessment: https://tfsfventures.com/assessment

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.