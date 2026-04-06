OSA Weekly Update - 4/3/2026
1. Message from Auditor Blaha
2. Available: 2026 Supplemental Benefit Reimbursement Amounts
3. Avoiding Pitfall: Fuel Purchases
4. Job Openings
1. Message from Auditor Blaha
What’s the “Single audit?” If you work with federal grants, you may hear the phrase quite a bit this week, as a major deadline for these audits is March 31. The U.S. Department of the Treasury explains that “Single Audits are comprised of an audit of a recipient’s financial statements, policies, documentation, and system of internal controls and … tests of compliance with the requirements of their federal awards.” Single Audits are required from all recipients who expend $1 million or more in total federal assistance in their fiscal year.
You can read single audits from across the country going back to 2016 on the Federal Audit Clearinghouse’s website.
2. Available: 2026 Supplemental Benefit Reimbursement Amounts
A list of the 2026 supplemental benefit reimbursement amounts for fire relief associations, released by the Department of Revenue, is now available on the OSA website.
Supplemental benefits are additional benefits relief associations are required to pay to most recipients of retirement benefit distributions. The benefits help offset taxes that are paid by the retiring firefighter on the distribution, and relief associations are reimbursed by the State of Minnesota for the payments. Additional information about supplemental benefit payments and the reimbursement process is provided in a Statement of Position available on the OSA website.
4. Avoiding Pitfall: Fuel Purchases
Government entities should check that internal controls for fuel purchases for publicly-owned vehicles are in place. Some governmental entities use the following controls for each fuel purchase:
- Identify the person making the fuel purchase, the type and amount of fuel purchased, the vehicle being fueled and its odometer reading at the time of fueling, and the date, time, and location of the purchase.
- Require original, detailed receipts for all fuel purchases.
- Review all fuel purchases at least monthly, including a calculation of fuel consumption for each vehicle.
Active monitoring of fuel purchases is important. Calculating the fuel consumption for each vehicle may disclose the need for repair or replacement of a vehicle. A monthly review of fuel purchases may also reveal items that need additional follow-up, such as the purchase of unleaded fuel for a diesel vehicle, the purchase of amounts exceeding a vehicle’s fuel tank capacity, or fuel purchases during non-working hours. The follow-up is important to ensure that public funds were used appropriately.
The full avoiding pitfall is available on the OSA website.
5. Job Openings
Temporary Accounting Clerk
The OSA is hiring a Temporary Accounting Clerk based in St. Paul. This position provides routine accounting and administrative support services to all Office of the State Auditor Divisions. Accounting services include accounts payable, purchasing, cash receipts, payroll, business expenses, billing, accounts receivable, cash reconciliation, capital asset inventory maintenance, reception area back-up, and other related tasks. This position may serve in a primary or backup role in processing any of all these transaction types.
The job posting will close on April 13, 2026.
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