OSA Weekly Update - 4/3/2026

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

2. Available: 2026 Supplemental Benefit Reimbursement Amounts

3. Avoiding Pitfall: Fuel Purchases

4. Job Openings

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

What’s the “Single audit?” If you work with federal grants, you may hear the phrase quite a bit this week, as a major deadline for these audits is March 31. The U.S. Department of the Treasury explains that “Single Audits are comprised of an audit of a recipient’s financial statements, policies, documentation, and system of internal controls and … tests of compliance with the requirements of their federal awards.” Single Audits are required from all recipients who expend $1 million or more in total federal assistance in their fiscal year.

You can read single audits from across the country going back to 2016 on the Federal Audit Clearinghouse’s website.

2. Available: 2026 Supplemental Benefit Reimbursement Amounts

A list of the 2026 supplemental benefit reimbursement amounts for fire relief associations, released by the Department of Revenue, is now available on the OSA website.

Supplemental benefits are additional benefits relief associations are required to pay to most recipients of retirement benefit distributions. The benefits help offset taxes that are paid by the retiring firefighter on the distribution, and relief associations are reimbursed by the State of Minnesota for the payments. Additional information about supplemental benefit payments and the reimbursement process is provided in a Statement of Position available on the OSA website.