MoversTech Releases Its Most Significant Platform Update of Recent Months

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MoversTech, the end-to-end CRM built specifically for moving companies, has released two major platform updates - Expanded Multibranch Control and a fully redesigned Advanced Storage Module.Together, these updates give multi-location moving companies the operational structure and automation to run complex operations inside one system, without compromising visibility or control across teams, locations, or billing."Growing moving companies face a real operational challenge as they expand - keeping locations, teams, and finances properly separated while still managing everything from one place," said Viktor Micic, head of product development at MoversTech. "These updates give operators the structure to scale without creating the kind of data and branding overlap that slows companies down."Key Features of the Expanded Multibranch Control Update:- Multiple Branch ManagementCreate and operate multiple company locations inside one CRM account, each with its own identity and data.- Separate Branding Per BranchEach branch carries its own company details, logo, contracts, and email domain, keeping every location's identity distinct.- Automated Branch-Based Documents and MessagingContracts, emails, and SMS automatically reflect the correct branch branding based on the job's assigned location - no manual adjustments required.- Branch-Level Reporting and FilteringReports, invoices, claims, activities, and job views can be filtered by branch for clear financial and operational visibility across every location.- Branch-Level Access ControlDefine which users can access specific branches, so each team member sees only what is relevant to their location.Key Features of the Advanced Storage Module:- SIT and Permanent Storage AccountsCreate and manage both short-term and permanent storage accounts directly inside MoversTech.- Automatic Credit Card ChargesSet up recurring billing for storage clients without manual follow-up, reducing administrative overhead.- Invoice Tracking and BillingTrack storage billing and send invoices without leaving the platform.- Warehouses, Zones, and ContainersOrganize storage inventory with a structured hierarchy that keeps client property accurately tracked at every level.Backed by over 10 years of experience in the moving industry and built by a team that understands how moving operations actually run, MoversTech now supports over 100 companies across the United States with a platform that covers every stage of the business - from initial lead through final invoice. Both updates are live and available to customers today.The Advanced Storage Module is included in the Unlimited Plan at no additional cost. Moving companies looking to see how these features work in their specific setup can schedule a private demo with the MoversTech team at moverstech.com About MoversTech CRMMoversTech is the end-to-end CRM built for moving companies, providing an all-in-one platform that captures leads, streamlines dispatch, automates finances, handles claims, and generates real-time reports. Built by a team with deep experience in the moving industry, MoversTech gives companies full control through custom workflows, flexible and customizable layouts, automated documents, and predictable pricing - with no long-term contracts and no forced upgrades. Structured onboarding, direct support, and real human communication ensure companies can transition and grow with confidence.

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