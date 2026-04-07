Controversial Culinary Memoir Reaches #1 on Amazon During Breakout Promotion

Former professional chef’s unapologetic take on the restaurant industry and politics gains rapid traction with readers

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A culinary memoir by Zach Francis has become a #1 Amazon bestseller across multiple categories during a recent promotional campaign, signaling growing interest in unconventional perspectives within the restaurant industry. Why Chefs Hate President Trump But I Don’t offers a firsthand account of life inside professional kitchens, combined with a perspective that challenges prevailing narratives within the culinary world. Drawing from years of experience in high-pressure restaurant environments, the book explores discipline, identity, and the cultural dynamics that shape the industry.During its promotional run, the book became a #1 Amazon bestseller in categories including Popular Culture, Biographies & Memoirs of Chefs, and Two-Hour Biography & Memoir Short Reads. The surge reflects increasing reader demand for behind-the-scenes accounts of the restaurant world—particularly those that present unconventional viewpoints.“I didn’t write this to fit in,” said Francis. “I wrote it to say what people in this industry won’t.”Blending memoir, social commentary, and personal reflection, the book provides a direct look at both the intensity of kitchen life and the broader cultural conversations surrounding it.The recent rise in rankings comes as part of a broader promotional effort, with additional campaigns scheduled in the coming weeks.Why Chefs Hate President Trump But I Don’t is currently available on Amazon in digital, paperback, and audiobook formats.About the AuthorZach Francis is a #1 Amazon bestselling author and former professional chef with experience in high-level restaurant environments. His writing focuses on discipline, personal development, and the realities of working in the culinary industry.

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