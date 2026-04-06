AANEM-Certified Center Boosts Precision Nerve Testing in Southern California

EMG-NCV Logo Dr. Tina Hakimian Dr. Kamran Hakimian Electrodiagnostic Testing AANEM-Certified

California Sports and Rehab is an AANEM-certified neuromuscular diagnostic center based in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- April 4, 2026 — As the spring season brings an increase in outdoor physical activities and a corresponding rise in reported nerve-related discomfort, California Sports and Rehab is addressing the regional need for clinical clarity and precision. The practice is highlighting its specialized infrastructure dedicated to providing comprehensive diagnostic services for patients experiencing symptoms of nerve and muscle dysfunction throughout the Southern California region.Central to this initiative is the availability of high-resolution EMG testing in Los Angeles . By utilizing state-of-the-art electrodiagnostic equipment, the AANEM-certified center focuses on identifying the physiological roots of chronic pain, numbness, and motor weakness through precision diagnostics. This objective approach is designed to provide referring physicians with the data necessary to move beyond symptomatic management and toward targeted, effective treatment plans.In the current medical landscape, accuracy in the initial diagnostic phase is a critical factor in patient outcomes. Neuromuscular diagnostic testing serves as a vital bridge between a patient's reported symptoms and a specialist’s surgical or therapeutic intervention. At California Sports and Rehab, the diagnostic process is precision-based and structured to evaluate the integrity of the peripheral nervous system and muscular response units.""The objective of our diagnostic center is to provide a transparent view of the patient’s internal electrical health through precision testing,"" says a representative of California Sports and Rehab. ""By offering specialized testing, we aim to assist the broader medical community in Southern California by delivering clear, data-driven insights that are essential for complex clinical decision-making.""For many patients suffering from unexplained radiating pain, EMG testing is the standard for differentiating between localized muscle issues and systemic nerve disorders. The procedure involves recording electrical activity in muscle tissues, both at rest and during contraction, allowing for highly precise evaluation.The center’s diagnostic protocols are strictly aligned with the latest clinical guidelines, ensuring that each study provides a reproducible and objective record of the patient’s condition. This helps reduce the “diagnostic odyssey” many patients experience when dealing with chronic pain.A thorough evaluation of the peripheral nervous system is rarely complete without a nerve conduction study. While EMG evaluates muscle activity, nerve conduction studies measure the speed and strength of electrical signals along neural pathways, allowing specialists to pinpoint the exact location of dysfunction.By combining these two modalities, the center offers a multidimensional view of patient health. This is particularly useful for identifying conditions like radiculopathy, carpal tunnel , or ulnar nerve entrapment, where pain in the hand may originate in the neck or elbow.In cases of trauma or repetitive stress, timely nerve injury diagnosis is essential to prevent permanent damage. California Sports and Rehab has optimized its workflows to deliver diagnostic reports within 24 to 48 hours of testing.""We recognize that time is critical for referring physicians,"" the organization stated. ""Providing precise reporting ensures continuity of care and allows patients to begin treatment sooner.""As the population ages and metabolic conditions like diabetes become more prevalent, demand for peripheral neuropathy testing continues to rise. Patients often present with symptoms such as burning sensations or numbness, requiring accurate diagnostic evaluation.The specialized equipment used at the main office, including the Cadwell Sierra system, enables detection of both small- and large-fiber nerve abnormalities. All diagnostic services are performed at the primary location:12301 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 207, Los Angeles, CA 90025This ensures consistent, high-quality diagnostic results and reliable patient care.Collaborative Care and Local AccessibilityThe center serves a wide range of specialties, including orthopedics, neurology, and physical medicine. Acting as a dedicated diagnostic hub, California Sports and Rehab allows physicians to rely on expert electrodiagnostic testing.Services are available to patients across Southern California and Orange County, with all primary diagnostics conducted at:12301 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 207, Los Angeles, CA 90025Patients and providers can learn more or schedule a consultation by visiting the official website.About California Sports and RehabCalifornia Sports and Rehab is an AANEM-certified neuromuscular diagnostic center based in Los Angeles, California. The practice specializes in Electromyography (EMG) and Nerve Conduction Velocity (NCV) studies to diagnose a wide range of nerve and muscle disorders.Led by board-certified specialists Dr. Tina Hakimian and Dr. Kamran Hakimian, the center is committed to precision diagnostics, rapid reporting, and collaborative patient care. The practice serves Southern California and Orange County, providing diagnostic clarity for conditions such as carpal tunnel syndrome, radiculopathy, and peripheral neuropathy.

California Sports and Rehab

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.