'ECOSYSTEMS MATTER' IS A SUSTAINABLE READ JUST IN TIME FOR EARTH DAY

Jessica Jane Robinson’s New Book Will Inspire & Educate Middle Schoolers

Ecosystems Matter is powerful in so many ways – I know firsthand that Jessica dedicated study and many hours to creating it and was privileged to be one of the first read it.” — Barbara Ouellet, Robinson's 4th grade teacher

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Francisco Bay Area environmental leader and performance artist Jessica Jane Robinson has released a new children’s book titled “Ecosystems Matter” to support her work in middle school classrooms in several western states.

Robinson, who studied drama in college and has an acting background, created an alter ego graphic comic book hero named Resilience, and a graphic novel series called “Resilience: Birthright” (https://www.rbrorg.com/), to help reach people through artful storytelling and to inspire cultural and social change. She created an entire K-12 school program around this “environmental superhero” and has become a hot commodity for cities and schools all over the San Francisco Bay Area as well as southern Colorado.

“I want to inspire a new generation of potential environmental leaders to take their place in protecting the future of the planet,” says Robinson, a former Miss Alameda (2010-2011) and founder of the non-profit organization Resilience Birthright. "I think we can solve climate change by practicing sustainability and conscious daily choices. Education is the key, and children are great because they are quick learners and eager to take positive action because they want to make a difference."

Ecosystems Matter is a follow up to the 2023 book “Resilience & Friends – The Cycles of Nature” (RAF) Robinson released in 2023 which targeted parents and children in the K-2 stage of development. The RAF project started with several short stories she wrote for an online outreach program she named “Resilience & Friends” which targeted grades K-5. The program included the short stories, lesson plans and songs, and the lesson plans meet accepted standards for Next Generation Science, Common Core Math, and English Language Arts which can be used online or in the classroom.

For Ecosystems Matter, she consulted one of her first childhood mentors: her 4th grade teacher Barbara Ouellet, who is part of the audience Robinson is trying to reach (third grade through eighth). The product more than met her expectations.

“Ecosystems Matter is powerful in so many ways – I know firsthand that Jessica dedicated study and many hours to creating it and was privileged to be one of the first read it,” says Ouellet. “It is so important to educate children in this stage of development on the important details of the ecosystems of our planet. There is so much to learn, and Jessica’s students today often know more than most parents about an earth-friendly lifestyle.”

Ecosystems Matter is an educational novella designed to blend next generation science standards with storytelling that helps students build ecological awareness, critical thinking, and emotional connection to the natural world.

The book follows a little girl, Jessica, who lives on a small island in the Pacific Bay. Jessica has a secret: she can communicate with nature. In her grandmother's garden, trees, bees, fungi, and forest creatures teach her how ecosystems survive through balance, cooperation, and care. Among them, she is known as Baby Resilience. This ecosystem of characters help her teach the balance of life on Earth.

As she enters middle school, Jessica and her classmates take that learning into action by launching their school’s first recycling and composting program—showing how youth can turn science into leadership. The book is supported by lesson plans, educational videos, and an audiobook, making it a powerful tool for classrooms and communities. At its core, it’s about empowering the next generation to understand ecosystems, care for the planet, and believe they can be part of the solution.

“I really liked how the book showed friendship and how the characters cared for one another,” says Ouellet. “There was human vulnerability in the story that will be so empowering for audiences, especially middle-schoolers."

Jermaine Hamilton, who is the Owner/Executive Producer and Engineer for Pacific Grove Soundworks, was the sound engineer for the audio version of the book, and he was impressed with Robinson’s connection to the story and the themes of resilience throughout the novella.

“The way she interacts in the whole story with nature is unique,” explains Hamilton, “her connection with characters like Terry the Apple Tree and the butterfly and bee characters adds an element of emotion and charm and makes it feel special and alive.”

In her 16-year career working with schools in California and Colorado, all over California, Robinson has worked with over 80 schools. This includes over 165 school assemblies during which she has reached over 46,900 audience members and students.

“Resilience can speak to the kids in a way that normal adults cannot because it makes the content more entertaining and engaging,” explains Robinson. “I want to educate and inspire them now so that they can make positive decisions that will affect

their futures as the grow up and let them know that I’ll be there supporting them every step of the way.”

The RAF program is very adaptable to different age groups, with sessions for grades Kindergarten-8th, as well as more specialized curriculum for high school students. For more information about the book and how to get it, go to https://www.rbrorg.com/ecosystems-matter.

For more information about Resilience in general, go to https://www.rbrorg.com/nonprofit .

About Resilience (Jessica Jane Robinson)

Jessica Jane Robinson is a zero-waste leader, environmental educator, and creative storyteller dedicated to inspiring planetary healing through art, education, and community action. As the founder of Resilience Birthright and creator of the eco-superhero “Resilience,” she empowers youth and communities to embrace sustainability, reconnect with nature, and become active stewards of the Earth. Recognized among the top 1% of global climate leaders through The Climate Reality Project, Jessica’s work bridges creativity, consciousness, and climate action—inviting us all to step into our role as changemakers.

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