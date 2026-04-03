Reno Computer Services Launches Industry-Specific Compliance Frameworks to Secure Northern Nevada’s Regulated Sectors

Reno Computer Service

Reno Computer Services (RCS) launches specialized Managed IT and Cybersecurity frameworks to ensure Reno businesses remain Reliable, Compliant, and Secure.

Technology moves fast, your security shouldn't be playing catch-up. We provide the stable foundation Northern Nevada businesses need to scale without fear: Reliable systems. Compliant environments.” — Scott Morris

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reno Computer Services (RCS), a leading Managed IT and Cybersecurity firm, today announced the launch of an expanded suite of compliance-focused IT solutions and a newly redesigned digital resource hub. The initiative is specifically engineered to address the "Compliance Gap" facing Reno’s most critical industries, including Medical, Legal, and Manufacturing.As Northern Nevada continues its rapid economic expansion, local firms are facing unprecedented regulatory pressure from standards such as HIPAA, NIST SP 800-171, and CMMC. RCS, led by 3rd-generation Reno native Scott Morris, has responded by integrating these stringent frameworks into its core Managed IT offering."We aren't just fixing computers; we are hardening the infrastructure of the businesses that power Reno," said Scott Morris, Founder of Reno Computer Services. "With the launch of our new Reno IT Compliance and Risk Management platform, we are providing local business owners with the transparent roadmaps they need to move from reactive 'break-fix' IT to a proactive, 'Defense in Depth' security posture."The new RCS digital hub provides specialized resources for four key sectors:• Medical Practices: Ensuring audit-ready HIPAA/HITECH environments.• Legal Firms: Protecting confidential data with advanced endpoint encryption.• Manufacturing & Defense: Specialized CMMC Readiness for Northern Nevada Manufacturers to secure government contracts.• Construction: Streamlining secure cloud access for field and office teams.In an industry where every second of downtime is a liability, RCS continues to lead the market with sub-15-minute average response times and 24/7 proactive monitoring.For more information on securing your operations, businesses are encouraged to Schedule a Strategic IT Assessment at no cost, or call (775) 737-4400.About Reno Computer Services (RCS):Reno Computer Services (RCS) provides expert Managed IT and Cybersecurity for Reno, Sparks, and Northern Nevada. Led by a 3rd-generation local founder with over 16 years of experience, RCS specializes in HIPAA, NIST, and CMMC compliance for high-need industries. From 24/7 monitoring and cloud management to ransomware protection and backup recovery, RCS secures operations and reduces downtime for the modern business landscape.

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