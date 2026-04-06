Renaud Chiropractic Welcomes New Team Member, Maddie

Renaud Chiropractic Clinic Shockwave Therapy Spinal Decompression Therapy

Renaud Chiropractic expands its team with the addition of Maddie, enhancing patient care and strengthening its commitment to quality service.

We are thrilled to have Maddie join our team.” — Dr. Fred Renaud

CLOVIS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renaud Chiropractic Welcomes New Team Member, MaddieApril 2 - Renaud Chiropractic is excited to announce the addition of a new team member, Maddie, to their dedicated staff. As the field of chiropractic care continues to grow, Renaud Chiropractic remains committed to providing top-quality, holistic healthcare services to the community. Maddie's experience and passion for patient care will enhance the clinic's ability to serve patients with the highest level of care and attention."We are thrilled to have Maddie join our team," said Dr. Fred Renaud, founder of Renaud Chiropractic. "Her skills and dedication align perfectly with our mission to deliver comprehensive, patient-centered care. We believe her addition will help us continue providing the best possible service to our community."Maddie's role at Renaud Chiropractic will include assisting with patient care, providing support during chiropractic adjustments , and helping to ensure that every patient's visit is comfortable and informative.Renaud Chiropractic is a full-service healthcare provider, specializing in chiropractic care and other wellness services. The clinic prides itself on creating personalized treatment plans to address individual needs, focusing on improving overall well-being and promoting long-term health.This addition to the team reflects Renaud Chiropractic's ongoing commitment to expanding their services and staying at the forefront of the chiropractic field. With Maddie joining the team, Renaud Chiropractic is positioned to continue offering exceptional care to its growing patient base.For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit renaudchiropratic.com or contact the office at 559-765-7157/ 559-875-4000.About Renaud ChiropracticRenaud Chiropractic is a trusted healthcare provider, offering comprehensive chiropractic services to help individuals achieve optimal health. With a focus on holistic care, Renaud Chiropractic specializes in spinal adjustments , wellness treatments, and personalized care plans to improve overall health and prevent future injury.Contact Information:Renaud Chiropractic559-765-7157/ 559-875-4000renaudchiropratic.com

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