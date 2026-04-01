Recognizing Transgender Day of Visibility

Governor Kathy Hochul today issued a proclamation designating March 31, 2026, as Transgender Day of Visibility, celebrating the trans community in New York State and across the country. The Governor also announced that 16 landmarks across the state will be lit pink, white and blue this evening in celebration of Transgender Day of Visibility.

“On Transgender Day of Visibility, we honor New York's rich transgender history and recognize the contributions that transgender New Yorkers have made to the state,” Governor Hochul said. “As the birthplace of the LGBTQ+ rights movement, New York will always remain a beacon of hope and acceptance for transgender, gender non-conforming and non-binary New Yorkers, and I remain committed to celebrating and protecting the LGBTQ+ community by investing in programs that provide critical services and address inequities facing transgender New Yorkers.”

Governor Hochul continues to fight to ensure that all New Yorkers can live with the dignity and equality they deserve. Just last year, Governor Hochul expanded the Lorena Borjas Transgender and Non-Binary Wellness and Equity Fund to make it the largest fund of its kind in the country, and signed Shield Law 2.0 to offer greater protections to health care providers and patients receiving gender affirming and reproductive health care.

New York State Division of Human Rights Commissioner Denise M. Miranda, Esq. said, “As we recognize Transgender Day of Visibility, we celebrate the resilience and contributions of transgender, non-binary and gender non-conforming New Yorkers. The New York State Human Rights Law provides powerful safeguards against discrimination and the Division is committed to ensuring these protections are felt by TGNCNB New Yorkers in their everyday lives. Today, and every day, let us recommit ourselves to working towards a world free from discrimination — while honoring the rich contributions of transgender New Yorkers across our state.”

These landmarks will be illuminated for Transgender Day of Visibility: