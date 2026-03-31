Third-Party Testing for Supplement Brands: A 2026 Compliance Guide

Covers required compliance tests, ISO 17025 lab verification, and using results for Amazon approval, retail qualification, and FDA audits.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qalitex Laboratories, an ISO 17025-accredited third-party testing laboratory serving dietary supplement brands across North America, today announced the release of its comprehensive buyer’s guide to third-party laboratory testing. The guide outlines required compliance testing, how to properly evaluate and verify a laboratory’s accreditation, and how to use test results to support Amazon compliance, retailer qualification, and FDA audit documentation.Third-party laboratory testing is a critical component of dietary supplement quality assurance and regulatory compliance. Under FDA 21 CFR Part 111 cGMP regulations, manufacturers must perform identity testing on all incoming dietary ingredients and verify that finished products meet established specifications. While in-house testing is permitted, ISO 17025-accredited third-party laboratories provide independent, defensible validation of results.For Amazon FBA supplement sellers, third-party testing from ISO 17025-accredited laboratories is required to meet compliance standards. Documentation must include Certificates of Analysis (COAs) demonstrating identity and potency, heavy metal testing in alignment with USP <2232>, microbiological testing per USP <61> and <62>, and, where applicable, pesticide residue screening and stability data. Amazon’s compliance teams verify that all submitted COAs originate from properly accredited laboratories.“The most common mistake brands make is failing to verify a laboratory’s accreditation scope,” said Nour Abochama, Vice President of Operations at Qalitex Laboratories. “A lab may be ISO 17025 accredited, but not for dietary supplement testing. The scope of accreditation—covering specific methods and matrices—is what determines whether results are valid for compliance. Brands should always confirm scope through recognized accrediting bodies before submitting documentation.”The guide outlines a standard testing panel for dietary supplements, including identity testing (such as HPLC or FTIR), potency testing for label claims, heavy metals analysis, microbiological testing, and pesticide residue screening. For botanical products, mycotoxin testing is also recommended.In addition, the guide emphasizes the importance of stability testing for brands making shelf-life claims. FDA cGMP requirements mandate that manufacturers establish product specifications supported by stability data, which is increasingly required by both retailers and e-commerce platforms.Qalitex also provides a framework for evaluating testing laboratories, including verifying ISO 17025 accreditation and scope, assessing supplement-specific expertise, reviewing turnaround times, and ensuring the lab can deliver compliant, platform-ready documentation.“A strong partnership with a testing laboratory goes beyond generating results,” Abochama added. “The right lab helps brands understand their testing requirements, interpret results, and build a compliance strategy aligned with their sales channels and regulatory obligations.”ResourcesFull article: https://qalitex.com/blog/third-party-lab-testing-supplements-guide/ About Qalitex LaboratoriesQalitex Laboratories is an ISO 17025-accredited analytical testing laboratory with facilities in Irvine and San Diego, California. The company provides Certificate of Analysis (COA) testing, heavy metals analysis via ICP-MS, microbiological testing, preservative efficacy testing, stability studies under ICH guidelines, and regulatory compliance support. Qalitex supports dietary supplement, cosmetic, and consumer goods brands with testing programs aligned to FDA 21 CFR Part 111, California Proposition 65, Amazon compliance requirements, and Health Canada standards. Turnaround times begin at 48 hours for standard testing panels.

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