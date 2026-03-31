Joiin Expands Joiin Intelligence with Advanced AI for SME Financial Reporting

Joiin logo Joiin Intelligence Webinar April 22

Joiin introduces advanced AI capabilities, delivering a fully built reporting and AI foundation for finance teams, without implementation complexity.

EXETER, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Joiin announced a major expansion of Joiin Intelligence , its enterprise-grade AI layer for financial reporting and consolidation.Designed to integrate with platforms including Xero, QuickBooks, Sage, spreadsheets, and more, the update introduces advanced capabilities that give finance teams direct access to instant, consolidated insight, without manual workflows or complex setup.Built on a structured reporting layer, Joiin Intelligence enables finance teams to move beyond static reporting cycles to real-time visibility across multi-entity groups, single entities, and operational data. Outputs remain consistent and explainable across entities, currencies, and systems.✨ AI built for real-world finance workflowsJoiin Intelligence operates as an optional AI layer across the platform, allowing teams to apply AI where it adds value. Finance teams can ask questions and generate reports in any language, with outputs returned in that same language.Using AI-powered analysis of structured, consolidated data, finance teams can get answers instantly without rebuilding reports or relying on spreadsheets. Reporting and analysis happen within the workflow, allowing teams to move faster from question to insight.Joiin’s AI Report Agents generate structured, reusable report packs across entities, bringing consistency and control to recurring reporting. Teams gain full visibility across multi-entity, multi-currency groups, including intercompany eliminations and FX handling.For advanced workflows, Joiin has launched a MCP (Model Context Protocol) server, enabling finance teams to connect tools such as Anthropic Claude and ChatGPT directly to their Joiin data for real-time analysis within existing environments.For teams working in Microsoft Excel, the Joiin Excel Add-In provides access to live, consolidated data without manual exports or version control issues.✨ Reporting infrastructure, already in placeFor many finance teams, reporting remains fragmented, with spreadsheets, exports, and disconnected systems rebuilt each cycle.With Joiin, there is no need to configure AI tools, build automations, or redesign reporting workflows. The data structure, consolidation logic, and reporting layer are already in place.“AI in finance depends on structured data and clear reporting foundations,” said Lucien Wynn, CEO and Co-Founder of Joiin.“Joiin Intelligence builds on that to give finance teams direct access to consolidated insight, without additional setup or complexity. The foundation is already in place, so finance teams don’t have to build AI themselves. It’s so simple to use.”✨ AI built for control, with enterprise-grade securityJoiin Intelligence operates within a governed financial environment, ensuring outputs are:• Auditable and explainable• Consistent across entities and reporting periods• Built on structured, permission-based dataThis allows finance teams to adopt AI with confidence, without sacrificing accuracy or oversight. Human review remains in place at all times.The expanded Joiin Intelligence capabilities are available as part of the Joiin platform. A 14-day free trial includes full access, with unlimited reports and users, and no seat or reporting limits.Joiin will showcase Joiin Intelligence in a live webinar on April 22nd , covering both foundational and advanced reporting with AI workflows.About JoiinFounded in 2018, Joiin is a financial reporting and consolidation platform designed for CFOs, finance teams, accountants, and multi-entity businesses. Joiin provides a structured reporting layer on top of existing systems, enabling organisations to consolidate financial and non-financial data, standardise reporting, and generate real-time dashboards and report packs. Trusted by over 65,000 companies worldwide, Joiin is a G2 Leader, winner of Best Financial Reporting and Consolidation Software 2025, a Platinum App Partner with Intuit, and an award-winning app on Xero.

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