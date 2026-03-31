Biblical Calendar Announces $20,000 Challenge to Evaluate Scriptural Chronology Model

Retired Engineer Claims to Demonstrate Biblical Chronology From Creation to Modern Timekeeping

HUSTISFORD, WI, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A man in his 90s is issuing a bold public challenge: prove his Biblical calendar calculations are mathematically wrong and earn a $20,000 reward.Don Roth, creator of Biblical Calendar Proof , is inviting any "Bible believing Christian" including theologians and skeptics to test his research using verifiable scientific and historical evidence. Roth’s work attempts to demonstrate that the original Biblical weekly cycle described in Genesis has never been lost and that his research attempts to show alignment between Biblical chronology and modern timekeeping systems.According to his research, the creation week in Genesis aligns with our modern weekly cycle, major events like the flood can be traced chronologically, and even New Testament events—such as the crucifixion—can be dated using Biblical markers. His main argument: the seventh-day Sabbath established at creation still lines up with what we know today as Saturday.Roth is offering the $20,000 reward to anyone who can demonstrate mathematical or astronomical errors in his Biblical calendar model. Participants are encouraged to submit verifiable scientific evidence, historical chronology analysis, or astronomical observation data. Roth encourages participation from both religious and nonreligious researchers. The proof of inaccuracy must come from the Bible (KJV or NKJV translation) supporting and proving the inaccuracy of the calendar as displayed on the website. This does not include any other subjective way to show how God tracks time in an alternative form. As an example, utilizing Jubilee years as a template of proof or any other non-authoritative calculation method is not acceptable. The proof solely resides in proving that days, times and events do not align as God has shown through His word as laid out and explained in the Calendar Generator.On the Biblical Calendar Proof website, visitors can explore charts , timelines, studies, videos, and research documents that break down Roth’s calendar model in a clear, accessible way. The site walks through how he maps Biblical events on a chronological timeline, explaining the scriptural time references and astronomical patterns he believes support it.Roth spent 24 years working as an engineer for major corporations before running his own machining business for 16 years. He approaches Biblical chronology the way he would an engineering problem—looking for consistency, repeatability, and a logical structure. He believes claims should stand on objective evidence, not tradition or titles.His research journey began in 2007 after he ran into disagreements over how Biblical holy days should be calculated. One method relied on sighting the first visible crescent moon, while he had followed traditional observances for more than 50 years. Wanting clear answers, he set out to see if either approach could actually be proven. In 2008, widespread flooding in the Midwest prompted him to take a closer look at the Biblical account of Noah’s flood. As he studied the text, he noticed detailed chronological markers woven throughout scripture. That discovery led him to spend more than three years building and documenting what would become his calendar research model.About Biblical Calendar ProofBiblical Calendar Proof is an independent research initiative studying Biblical chronology using mathematical and astronomical analysis to examine historical timekeeping described in scripture.Address: PO Box 406 Hustisford, WI 53034

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