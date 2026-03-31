J Edwards Takes the Tour Road Less Traveled

“12 Days to Country Thunder, Arizona”

We want to make those connections in new markets so we can come back stronger,” Edwards says. “It’s about collaboration, growth, and momentum.” — J Edwards

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer and songwriter J Edwards, often described as Nashville’s “best kept secret,” is stepping into the spotlight with the launch of his highly anticipated “12 Days to Country Thunder Arizona” Tour—an ambitious, grassroots-driven journey designed to connect with fans across the country, one stop at a time. The tour is proudly sponsored by Firman Power Equipment.

Built on the idea of creating meaningful experiences with his music along the road, the tour reflects Edwards’ practical approach to building an audience. “We thought it would be cool to include these stops in smaller communities along the way,” Edwards explains, “Growing these grassroots concerts that lead us to this major festival.”

More than just a road trip, the tour is rooted in connecting with fans and fellow musicians. Edwards is especially excited to reunite with longtime friend and musician Jared Hard, sharing the stage once again after several years apart. “That—and getting to know new fans—is the whole point of the trip,” he says.

While Edwards is set to perform on one of the side stages at Country Thunder Arizona, he sees the opportunity as part of a much bigger picture. “It opens the door to something incredible,” he shares. “This tour is about setting goals that lead to those bigger stages at the event.”

The route itself was thoughtfully crafted, featuring key stops in Tulsa and the Oklahoma area, along with spontaneous additions that reflect Edwards’ appreciation for more intimate, unexpected performances. “I’m not against stopping in a small town on the way and putting on a city-wide concert,” he adds.

Among the standout dates, Edwards is particularly looking forward to his Tulsa performance at Speakeasy above Crossroads Cookery on the 3rd, as well as a stop at Spur Bar in Star Valley, Arizona—a venue known for hosting some of the finest singer-songwriters in the genre. “You always have to have a bit of familiarity and comfort along the way,” he notes.

Fans can expect to hear music from Edwards’ latest project, a reissue of his 2020 album Average Guy, re-released in December 2025. The updated version captures the raw, authentic sound Edwards has always been proud of—now fully realized after years of growth and refinement. The album is currently gaining traction on independent radio stations nationwide.

At its core, the tour is about building lasting relationships. “We want to make those connections in new markets so we can come back stronger,” Edwards says. “It’s about collaboration, growth, and momentum.”

Also, Edwards’ partnership with Firman Power Equipment comes full circle. “I first used the company’s generators while touring with John Schneider nearly a decade ago. We’ve trusted their products on the road for years, so it’s great to be working with them on this tour,” he shares.

With a career that has taken him across the country—often leaving audiences captivated in unexpected places—Edwards remains grounded in his purpose. “It’s the belief that someone out there needs to hear my songs so they can say, ‘That’s what I was trying to say.’ Plain and simple.”

Click here to see the full schedule.

Critical Acclaim:

“This was one of those rare occasions where I discovered some great music while writing a piece. Welcome to the ragged-but-right world of J Edwards.”

— Vincent Harris, Free-Times Columbia, SC

“J Edwards is nothing short of quintessential raw emotion, embodied with a voice that preaches his own gospel.”

— Davis Nix, Flora-Bama Entertainment Director

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