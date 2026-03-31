DOH CITES USED OIL TRANSPORTER AND PROCESSOR FOR OPERATING WITHOUT A PERMIT

Posted on Mar 30, 2026 in Newsroom

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) has issued a Notice of Violation and Order (NOVO) against Unitek Solvent Services, Inc. (Unitek) for violating the state’s used oil management laws. Unitek has been cited for the following:

Operating multiple used oil transporter/transfer facility locations without a permit,

Operating a used oil recycling/processing facility without a permit,

Failure to notify and obtain an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) ID number, and

Failure to submit annual used oil reports.

Non-financial record reviews by the DOH identified violations across four Unitek locations. The NOVO alleges that Unitek failed to renew permits for its O‘ahu and Kaua‘i facilities, failed to properly notify the DOH and apply for a used oil permit after relocating its Maui facility, and failed to submit annual used oil reports for facilities on O‘ahu, Kaua‘i, Maui and Hawai‘i Island. Used oil transporters and recyclers/processors are required by statute to obtain a permit before operating and regulations require notification and annual reporting.

Unitek has been assessed a fine of $116,250 for nine violations. In addition to paying the penalty, Unitek has been ordered to correct the violations, including submitting a notification, permit applications and annual reports. Unitek has 20 days to respond to the order.

To protect Hawai‘i from pollutants that endanger people and the environment, the DOH regulates the transportation, storage, processing, burning and disposal of used oil. The DOH Solid & Hazardous Waste Branch promotes pollution prevention and waste minimization, develops partnerships with waste generators and the regulated community, guides the rehabilitation of contaminated lands and aggressively enforces environmental laws.

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