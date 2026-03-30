DEQ issues 10 enforcement actions in February for environmental violations
Statewide, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued 10 penalties totaling $145,903 in February for various environmental violations. A detailed list of violations and resulting penalties is at ordeq.org/enforcement.
Fines ranged from $1,600 to $27,785. Alleged violations included contractors that performed unlicensed asbestos abatement projects, openly accumulated asbestos-containing waste and failed to complete asbestos surveys; a wood products company that discharged turbid stormwater to a creek, causing it to turn dark in color; and a university and its contractor that improperly managed and transported lead-containing hazardous waste.
DEQ issued civil penalties to the following organizations:
- Airpark Development LLC, Scappoose, $1,600, water quality
- Boise Cascade Wood Products, LLC, Elgin, $9,600, stormwater
- Chosen Window Maintenance, Inc., Oregon City, $15,000, hazardous waste
- Morales Contraction and Remodeling, LLC, Portland, $24,608, asbestos
- Northwest Real Estate Capital Corporation, Coos Bay, $27,785, asbestos
- Rodda Paint Co., Portland, $6,400, stormwater
- Rodda Paint Co., Eugene, $13,710, hazardous waste
- Rusco, Inc., Portland, $4,000, hazardous waste
- Technical Waterproofing, Inc., Portland, $21,300, hazardous waste
- University of Oregon, Eugene, $21,900, hazardous waste
Recipients of DEQ civil penalties must either pay the fines to the state treasury or file an appeal within 20 days of receiving notice of the penalty. They may be able to offset a portion of a penalty by funding a supplemental environmental project that improves Oregon’s environment. Learn more about these projects at ordeq.org/sep.
Penalties may also include orders requiring specific tasks to prevent ongoing violations or additional environmental harm.
DEQ works with thousands of organizations and individuals to help them comply with laws that protect Oregon’s air, land and water. DEQ uses education, technical assistance, warnings and penalties to change behavior and deter future violations.
Media contact: Michael Loch, public affairs specialist, michael.loch@deq.oregon.gov, 503-737-9435.
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.