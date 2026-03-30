DEQ issues 10 enforcement actions in February for environmental violations

Statewide, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued 10 penalties totaling $145,903 in February for various environmental violations. A detailed list of violations and resulting penalties is at ordeq.org/enforcement.

Fines ranged from $1,600 to $27,785. Alleged violations included contractors that performed unlicensed asbestos abatement projects, openly accumulated asbestos-containing waste and failed to complete asbestos surveys; a wood products company that discharged turbid stormwater to a creek, causing it to turn dark in color; and a university and its contractor that improperly managed and transported lead-containing hazardous waste.

DEQ issued civil penalties to the following organizations:

Airpark Development LLC, Scappoose, $1,600, water quality

Boise Cascade Wood Products, LLC, Elgin, $9,600, stormwater

Chosen Window Maintenance, Inc., Oregon City, $15,000, hazardous waste

Morales Contraction and Remodeling, LLC, Portland, $24,608, asbestos

Northwest Real Estate Capital Corporation, Coos Bay, $27,785, asbestos

Rodda Paint Co., Portland, $6,400, stormwater

Rodda Paint Co., Eugene, $13,710, hazardous waste

Rusco, Inc., Portland, $4,000, hazardous waste

Technical Waterproofing, Inc., Portland, $21,300, hazardous waste

University of Oregon, Eugene, $21,900, hazardous waste

Recipients of DEQ civil penalties must either pay the fines to the state treasury or file an appeal within 20 days of receiving notice of the penalty. They may be able to offset a portion of a penalty by funding a supplemental environmental project that improves Oregon’s environment. Learn more about these projects at ordeq.org/sep.

Penalties may also include orders requiring specific tasks to prevent ongoing violations or additional environmental harm.

DEQ works with thousands of organizations and individuals to help them comply with laws that protect Oregon’s air, land and water. DEQ uses education, technical assistance, warnings and penalties to change behavior and deter future violations.

Media contact: Michael Loch, public affairs specialist, michael.loch@deq.oregon.gov, 503-737-9435.

###