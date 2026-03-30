National Parliament Unanimously Approves Export Promotion Law

Mon. 30 of March of 2026, 11:37h

On March 24th, 2026, in Dili, the National Parliament approved, in a final overall vote, Law Proposal No. 20/VI (3rd) – the Law on the Promotion of Exports – with 56 votes in favour and no votes against or abstentions.

The law proposal that has now been passed was previously approved by the Council of Ministers at its meeting on March 12th, 2025, following a proposal by Vice Prime Minister Francisco Kalbuadi Lay, in his capacity as Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs.

The approval of this law forms part of an effort to diversify the national economy and lessen reliance on revenues from the Petroleum Fund. The law creates a legal framework aimed at facilitating and promoting the export of goods and services by enhancing the private sector's competitiveness and establishing more favourable conditions for foreign trade and investment.

The legislation aligns with the National Strategic Development Plan and Timor-Leste's international commitments, including those under the World Trade Organisation and the integration process into ASEAN.

Among the key measures planned are simplifying export procedures, including reducing administrative requirements; creating tax and administrative incentives for exporting companies; and formally recognising certified entities. The law also provides for the implementation of a One-Stop-Shop to support the export process, the launch of training initiatives for small and medium-sized enterprises, and the promotion of economic zones aimed at the foreign market.

The plenary session was chaired by the Speaker of the National Parliament, Maria Fernanda Lay. The session was attended by the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Filipus Nino Pereira, and the Vice Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Adérito Hugo da Costa.