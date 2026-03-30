Delaware Veterans Connect, Create, and Showcase Their Work Through Free Statewide Art Classes

Statewide, Del. (March 30, 2026) – Delaware veterans are picking up paintbrushes, gelli plates, and drawing pencils — and discovering that making art alongside fellow veterans is an experience unlike any other. The Delaware Division of the Arts, in partnership with the Delaware Office of Veterans Services, has announced a new round of free eight-week art courses through its CreatiVeterans program. The inaugural round drew such an enthusiastic response that one of this spring’s sessions has already reached full capacity, with two courses still open for registration across Kent and Sussex counties.

As CreatiVeterans continues to grow, the Delaware Division of the Arts has expanded the program’s reach to include a fourth location: the Delaware Veterans Home. In partnership with the Home, the Division will pilot a new offering designed for residents and their caregivers — bringing the same hands-on, artist-led experience that has defined CreatiVeterans into a setting where access to arts programming can make a meaningful difference in daily life.

Participants in CreatiVeterans explore a variety of artistic techniques under the guidance of professional teaching artists at convenient locations throughout Delaware. No prior art experience is required — the teaching artist guides participants through each step of the process. At the end of the course, participants have the opportunity to showcase their work in a community exhibition, sharing their artistic achievements with family, friends, and the community.

Studies show that creative engagement supports overall wellbeing, reduces stress, and promotes a sense of belonging—critical for veterans navigating post-service life. Participating in veterans’ art classes provides more than just an opportunity for individual expression. It also creates a community where veterans can share experiences and support each other. This sense of community is crucial in overcoming isolation and building a support network.

The CreatiVeterans program is free for Delaware veterans, but space is limited to 12 participants per session. Registration and full details are available at https://arts.delaware.gov/creativeterans.

Veterans who took part in the program’s first round didn’t hold back in describing what it meant to them. Many described discovering artistic techniques they had never tried before, building friendships with fellow veterans, and leaving each session looking forward to the next.

“This has been one of the most transformative programs I’ve ever participated in. It encouraged us to let go of our need for perfection and focus on connection — not just with one another, but reconnection with ourselves.” — CreatiVeterans participant

Participants consistently highlighted the camaraderie built in the classroom as something they hadn’t anticipated — a community that extended beyond the art itself.

“I was impressed and surprised to see people of different cultures, backgrounds, and military service open up in unexpected ways. I think this is a great program for veterans — it can help people who don’t have much of a connection to art discover that they may have art in them.” — CreatiVeterans participant “Everyone is a chatterbox and it feels great being around people.” — CreatiVeterans participant

“”CreatiVeterans gives Delaware veterans the chance to explore creativity, discover new skills, and build real connections with fellow veterans,” said Jessica Ball, Director of the Delaware Division of the Arts. “The arts have an extraordinary ability to bring people together, and we are thrilled to make these opportunities accessible statewide.”

“I found an art form I could do and it didn’t disappoint me. I seemed to improve my skills in each class session. It opened a new world of creativity for me.” — CreatiVeterans participant “I dabbled in watercolor several years ago. This class reignited my interest — I think I will continue after the class ends.” — CreatiVeterans participant “I’m thankful I’ve found art as an expressive outlet. Words don’t come out so easily, but art allows me to express myself and my emotions freely.” — CreatiVeterans participant

Hear directly from a group of veterans that participated in a recent class:

Upcoming Sessions Include:

FULL CAPACITY: The Courage to Create led by Jane Quartarone

Wednesdays, April 8-June 3 from 3-5pm (Participants should expect to attend all classes)

American Legion Stahl Post 30, 156 A N Dupont Hwy, New Castle, DE 19720

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We are all born creative and often just need direction, opportunity, and a safe space to explore. With just paper and pencil, you’ll begin discovering your own visual language—letting go of “perfect” and embracing mistakes as part of the process. This course explores new ways of seeing through both realism and abstract art. Using graphite and a variety of colorful drawing materials, you’ll build confidence, crush creative fear, and express your unique point of view. The workshop series will culminate with a celebratory event featuring the participants’ artwork. No previous experience is necessary.

Gelli Plate Printing with “Es” with Es Curtis

Tuesdays, April 7-June 2 from 5-7pm (Participants should expect to attend all classes)

Smyrna VFW Post 8801, 4941 Wheatleys Pond Rd, Smyrna, DE 19977

Register Here >>>

Try out this incredibly satisfying art form and rethink how you “paint.” A gelli plate is a gelatin-like plate made of solidified mineral oil. We will explore transferring magazine images, preserving nature and everything in between! Create beautiful gelli plate art, page after page, learn the basics, and dive into more complex projects throughout the course of this class. The possibilities are endless! The workshop series will culminate with a celebratory event featuring the participants’ artwork. No previous experience is necessary.

The Power of Visual Creativity taught by Barbara Calkins

Thursdays, April 9-June 4 from 12-2pm (Participants should expect to attend all classes)

American Legion Post 17, 113 American Legion Rd, Lewes, DE 19958

Register Here >>>

Drawing inspiration from iconic artists and our own lives, this class explores a wide range of materials—from paint and paper to graphic images, natural objects, and upcycled items. Participants will tap into their creative power, strengthen skills, and learn more about their personal creative process while building community with fellow Veterans. Open to all levels, classes include material introductions, demonstrations, one-on-one and group guidance, journal prompts, and guided meditations to help you discover your own creative voice. The workshop series will culminate with a celebratory event featuring the participants’ artwork. No previous experience is necessary.

Each course culminates in a community exhibition, celebrating participants’ creative achievements with family and friends.

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Contact: Andrew Truscott, Program Officer, Marketing and Communications

302-577-8280, andrew.truscott@delaware.gov

About the Delaware Division of the Arts

The Delaware Division of the Arts is an agency of the State of Delaware. Together with its advisory body, the Delaware State Arts Council, the Division administers grants and programs that support arts programming, educate the public, increase awareness of the arts, and integrate the arts into all facets of Delaware life. Funding for Division programs is provided by annual appropriations from the Delaware General Assembly and grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. For more information about the Delaware Division of the Arts, visit arts.delaware.gov or call 302-577-8278.

About the Delaware Office of Veterans Services

The mission of the Delaware Office of Veterans Services (OVS), an agency of the Delaware Department of State, is to support veterans living in the First State and their families. OVS assists with access to services and benefits that veterans have earned through their military service, including disability compensation, employment, supportive housing and/or housing assistance, and more. OVS advises and assists policymakers and agencies across state government in matters that pertain to Delaware veterans and their families. Our office also provides administrative support to the Delaware Commission of Veterans Affairs (DCVA). OVS also administers and maintains Delaware’s two Veterans Memorial Cemeteries, located in Bear and Millsboro

Video: Advocate Media

Photos: Moonloop Photography