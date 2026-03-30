eHACCP.org Launches Complete Allergen Control Program Course Complete with Templates, Tools, & Real-World Application

eHACCP.org today announced the launch of its new Allergen Control Program for Food Companies course, a fully online training program to help food businesses.

RHODES CORNER, NS, CANADA, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- eHACCP.org today announced the launch of its new Allergen Control Program for Food Companies course, a fully online, interactive training program designed to help food businesses not only understand allergen control program requirements but successfully implement them. The course provides a certificate of completion.eHACCP.org will publish and make available for purchase on April 15, 2026, the 4.5-hour course goes beyond traditional training, like its Certified HACCP Principles series, which has been reviewed by over 1200 people and has a 4.9-star rating, by combining regulatory education with practical, ready-to-use tools. In addition to covering both U.S. FDA and Canadian CFIA allergen control requirements, the program provides learners with the actual documentation needed to build, implement, and maintain a compliant allergen control system.“Most training tells you what to do. Our Allergen Control Program course shows you how to do it and gives you everything you need to actually build it,” said Stephen Sockett, Instructional Designer at eHACCP.org. “Allergen control is one of the most critical and most audited components of food safety. Companies don’t just need knowledge they need usable systems. That’s what this course delivers.”The course is 100% online, narrated, and designed to be taken at any time, allowing learners to progress at their own pace. Built with eHACCP.org’s practical, learner-focused methodology, the training is automated, interactive, and structured to support real understanding and application. eHACCP.org provides live customer support to help answer any questions.A key feature of the course is direct access to a complete example of a Master Allergen Control Program, along with a full suite of customizable documents. These resources are designed to help companies move from theory to implementation quickly and confidently.Learner will gain:• A clear understanding of FDA and CFIA allergen control requirements• Step-by-step guidance on building an effective allergen control program• Access to editable templates and documentation for immediate use• Practical tools designed to support audit readiness and compliance• Confidence in managing allergen risks within their operationUnlike many training programs that stop at instruction, eHACCP.org’s HACCP training and Allergen Control Program training ensures that learners leave with a working foundation they can apply directly within their facilities helping them meet regulatory expectations and pass audits with confidence.The course is ideal for food manufacturers, processors, quality assurance personnel, and anyone responsible for developing or maintaining allergen control programs.With this new course, eHACCP.org continues to expand its mission of delivering food safety training that is not only flexible and accessible but grounded in real-world application and measurable outcomes.About eHACCP.orgEstablished in 2007, eHACCP.org provides online HACCP and PCQI food safety training designed to be practical, flexible, and accessible. Its programs focus on real-world application, helping individuals and businesses achieve compliance and build strong food safety systems.

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