Suffolk County tentative rolls and grievance deadline set for May.

O'Connor discusses the Suffolk County tentative tax rolls and the grievance deadline that is set for May.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --Long Island has some of the highest property taxes in the nation, with each of its four counties seeing record-high values and tax pressures in recent years. Suffolk, Kings, Queens, and Nassau counties combine for nearly half of the state of New York’s population. This high demand and tight quarters are likely to drive values and taxes even higher. Each of these counties has its own unique quirks, issues, and challenges.While Nassau, Kings, and Queens counties have already begun their tax season with tentative assessment rolls and grievance filings, Suffolk County has yet to get things started. However, once things get rolling, the people of Suffolk County will only have a few short weeks to analyze their assessment and grieve their taxes. O'Connor will go over the situation in Suffolk County and the timeline that property owners have to ensure they are only paying their fair share.Tentative Property Assessment RollsIn the state of New York, tentative assessment rolls are a preview of what homes and businesses have been assessed for in preparation for the upcoming tax season. We have covered them in-depth elsewhere for a more comprehensive breakdown. These rolls provide a thorough exploration of how the value of properties has changed, mostly influenced by recent years of market activity. These sales studies then form the basis for the market value of every piece of real estate in the county.Key Information to ReviewTentative rolls are vitally important to property owners because they contain all of the information needed to understand an upcoming tax bill. This includes basic assessment information like size, classification, improvements, and exemptions. Even if owners are not planning a property tax grievance, it is best to look through the roll to see if any of the basic areas have mistakes. For instance, incorrect classification could have huge implications when it comes to the tax burden, as this is what primarily determines the level of assessment. Because of the volume of properties, it is not uncommon to find some minor or major issues in the roll.The market and assessed values are also something to keep in mind. Because they are tied to the volatile real estate market, they can ebb and flow annually. These values may not reflect the current market, however, as they draw upon the last three years. One of the main purposes of grievances is to bring the county’s market value in line with the actual value. It is important to review these values and see if any unexpected spikes have occurred.Suffolk Gets a Late StartSince they are part of New York City, Kings and Queens counties have already seen their grievance window come and go. Nassau County was supposed to close to grievances on March 1, but this was extended to March 31 after strong demand and rising values. Suffolk, as is typical, is the last Long Island County to go through the process. With a tentative assessment roll set for around May 1, Suffolk County not only starts late, but has an abbreviated grievance window to boot.Suffolk Grievance Deadline is May 19Typically, in New York, taxpayers have 30 days between the release of the tentative tax roll and the grievance deadline. This allows taxpayers to study the roll and look for any errors. This can be inaccurate values, unequal assessment when compared to neighbors, or much simpler errors like incorrect ownership, classification, or exemptions. However, this is not the case in Suffolk County, as the window is much smaller. After the tentative roll is released around May 1, taxpayers only have until May 19 to file a grievance. This means owners have only half the time that their neighbors on Long Island have to discover any issues and put together their evidence for a grievance.Evidence Needed for a Successful GrievanceIf there are issues such as incorrect classification, ownership, or improvements, these are easy to prove with simple photographs and documentation. If owners are grieving on the grounds that their assessment is unfair or too high, that will take more effort. To prove unequal assessment, they must gather the assessments from neighboring properties that are similar to theirs in characteristics like size, age, and classification. If these records show that owners are being valued higher than they are, then this is solid evidence for a grievance. If owners believe they are being assessed too highly, they will need to gather sales data over the past three years for your area, proving that the real estate market is not as high as the assessor claims.Start Building Your Evidence NowWhile the release of the tentative roll and the deadline for grievances are still a month away, it is best to get started now if owners want to be ready for the short window. Putting together evidence can take time, so they will want to get a head start to avoid a time crunch in the scant few weeks between the roll and the deadline. Sales records can usually be found with realtors, though it can be a lengthy process. Commercial property grievances require even more evidence and should be prepared year-round. Businesses need to give an accurate accounting of their income and costs, while also showing the worth of their tangible assets. The more evidence owners gather now, the less time and stress they will have in the short window to come.About O'Connor:O’Connor is one of the largest property tax consulting firms, representing 185,000 clients in 49 states and Canada, handling about 295,000 protests in 2024, with residential property tax reduction services in New York, Texas, Illinois, and Georgia. O’Connor’s possesses the resources and market expertise in the areas of property tax, cost segregation, commercial and residential real estate appraisals. The firm was founded in 1974 and employs a team of 1,000 worldwide. O’Connor’s core focus is enriching the lives of property owners through cost effective tax reduction.Property owners interested in assistance appealing their assessment can enroll in O’Connor’s Property Tax Protection Program ™. There is no upfront fee, or any fee unless we reduce your property taxes, and easy online enrollment only takes 2 to 3 minutes.

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