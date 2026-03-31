Personalization and Conversion Trends in AI in E-commerce Market Insights 2026–2035

Artificial Intelligence In E-commerce Market Report 2026

The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence In E-commerce Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The artificial intelligence in e-commerce market is dominated by a mix of global technology companies, AI platform providers, and specialized analytics and automation solution developers. Companies are focusing on advanced machine learning algorithms, personalized recommendation engines, predictive analytics, intelligent chatbots, automated customer support, and AI-driven demand forecasting to strengthen market presence and enhance digital retail performance. Emphasis on real-time data processing, customer behavior analysis, dynamic pricing optimization, fraud detection, and seamless omnichannel shopping experiences remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving digital commerce and retail technology ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Artificial Intelligence In E-commerce Market?

• According to our research, Amazon Web Services Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 3% market share. The company’s artificial intelligence and cloud services division, which is directly involved in the artificial intelligence in e-commerce market, provides a broad portfolio of machine learning platforms, recommendation engines, data analytics tools, and intelligent automation solutions that support personalized shopping experiences, real-time customer insights, demand forecasting, and scalable digital retail operations across global e-commerce platforms.

Who Are The Major Players In The Artificial Intelligence In E-commerce Market?

Major companies operating in the artificial intelligence in e-commerce market are Amazon Web Services Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, International Business Machines (IBM), Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC), Bloomreach, eBay Inc., Rakuten Inc., Intel Corporation, Coveo Solutions Inc., Emarsys eMarketing Systems, Apple Inc., SAP SE, Bluecore, Gorgias, Persado, Kindred AI, Dynamic Yield, Syte, ViSenze, Aidaptive, Layer 6 Inc., Sentient Technologies.

How Concentrated Is The Artificial Intelligence In E-commerce Market?

• The market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 23% of total market revenue in 2024. This market structure reflects moderate technological and integration entry barriers, driven by the need for advanced machine learning capabilities, large-scale data processing infrastructure, real-time analytics, and seamless integration with digital commerce platforms and customer experience systems. Leading players such as Amazon Web Services Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, International Business Machines (IBM), Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC), Bloomreach, eBay Inc., and Rakuten Inc. hold notable market shares through diversified AI platforms, cloud-based commerce solutions, strong enterprise partnerships, global digital infrastructure, and continuous innovation in recommendation engines, predictive analytics, and intelligent automation technologies. As demand for personalized shopping experiences, automated customer engagement, dynamic pricing optimization, fraud detection, and data-driven retail strategies increases, technological innovation, strategic collaborations, and expansion of AI-enabled commerce ecosystems are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o Amazon Web Services Inc. (3%)

o Alibaba Group Holding Limited (3%)

o International Business Machines (IBM) (3%)

o Microsoft Corporation (2%)

o Oracle Corporation (2%)

o Cognizant Technology Solutions (2%)

o Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC) (2%)

o Bloomreach (2%)

o eBay Inc. (2%)

o Rakuten Inc. (2%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Artificial Intelligence In E-commerce Market?

• Major raw material suppliers in the artificial intelligence in e-commerce market include NVIDIA Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, Micron Technology Inc., SK Hynix Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Cisco Systems Inc., Broadcom Inc., Super Micro Computer Inc.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Artificial Intelligence In E-commerce Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the artificial intelligence in e-commerce market include TD SYNNEX Corporation, Ingram Micro Inc., Arrow Electronics Inc., Tech Data Corporation, WESCO International Inc., Synnex Technology International Corporation, Avnet Inc., Exclusive Networks SA, ALSO Holding AG, Westcon-Comstor, Redington Limited, ScanSource Inc.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Artificial Intelligence In E-commerce Market?

• Major end users in the artificial intelligence in e-commerce market include Walmart Inc., Shopify Inc., JD.com Inc., MercadoLibre Inc., Zalando SE, Etsy Inc., Wayfair Inc., Target Corporation, Flipkart Internet Private Limited, ASOS plc, Best Buy Co. Inc., Coupang Inc.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• AI-powered e-commerce solutions are emerging as a key trend in the artificial intelligence in e-commerce market by streamlining online store creation, automating customer engagement, and enhancing marketing effectiveness while reducing manual workload.

• Example: In May 2025, Shopify Inc. launched the AI Store Builder, a generative AI feature integrated into its platform.

• The tool automatically generates store layouts, product visuals, and marketing content from simple keywords, enabling merchants to expand operations, improve efficiency, and enhance customer engagement while maintaining seamless workflows.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Enhancing Operational Efficiency And Customer Engagement With AI-Powered E-Commerce Solutions

• Driving Personalized Shopping Experiences Through AI-Driven Commerce Platforms

• Optimizing Product Sourcing And Business Decisions With AI-Powered Analytics

• Streamlining E-Commerce Workflows Through Intelligent Automation And AI Innovation

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