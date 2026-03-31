aerospace and defense pcb market share

The Business Research Company's High-Reliability Electronics Supporting Aerospace & Defense PCB Market Insights 2026–2035

Expected to grow to $1.59 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The aerospace and defense PCB market is dominated by a mix of global printed circuit board manufacturers and specialized defense electronics technology firms. Companies are focusing on high-reliability multilayer PCBs, ruggedized designs for extreme environments, advanced materials for thermal and signal integrity, and compliance with stringent defense and aerospace standards to strengthen market presence and ensure mission-critical performance. Emphasis on quality assurance, reliability under harsh conditions, and integration with complex avionics and defense systems remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving aerospace and defense electronics sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Aerospace And Defense PCB Market?

• According to our research, Firan Technology Group Corporation led global sales in 2024 with a 4% market share. The aerospace and defense PCB division of the company provides a wide range of high-reliability printed circuit board solutions, including multilayer and rigid-flex PCBs, advanced materials for thermal and signal integrity, ruggedized designs for harsh environments, and custom electronic assemblies that support avionics systems, defense applications, and mission-critical aerospace environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Aerospace And Defense PCB Market?

Major companies operating in the aerospace and defense PCB market are Firan Technology Group Corporation, TTM Technologies Inc., Sanmina Corporation, Jabil Inc., Amphenol Printed Circuits Inc. (Amphenol Corporation), AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG, Benchmark Electronics Inc., Advanced Circuits Inc. (AdvancedPCB), Epec Engineered Technologies LLC, Ventec International Group, Cirexx International Inc., NCAB Group, Creation Technologies (IEC Electronics Corporation), Sierra Circuits Inc., Amitron Corporation, Corintech Ltd., Rayming Technology Inc., Sunstone Circuits Inc., Technotronix Inc., Multek Corp., Bittele Electronics Inc., Multilayer Prototypes Inc., Q-FLEX Industries Inc., Eltek Ltd., Imagineering Inc., Surface Mount Solutions (SMS), Mer-Mar Electronics Inc., Delta Circuits Inc., Arlon Electronic Materials, PCB Power India Ltd., Rogers Corporation, PCBWay.

How Concentrated Is The Aerospace And Defense PCB Market?

• The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 14% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by strict aerospace and defense quality standards, compliance with military and aviation certifications, precision manufacturing requirements, and the need for reliability and performance in mission-critical aerospace and defense environments. Leading players such as Firan Technology Group Corporation, TTM Technologies Inc., Sanmina Corporation, Jabil Inc., Amphenol Printed Circuits Inc. (Amphenol Corporation), AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG, Benchmark Electronics Inc., Advanced Circuits Inc. (AdvancedPCB), Epec Engineered Technologies LLC, and Ventec International Group hold notable market shares through diversified PCB product portfolios, established aerospace and defense partnerships, global manufacturing and distribution networks, and continuous innovation in high-reliability and ruggedized circuit board technologies. As demand for advanced multilayer, rigid-flex, and mission-critical PCB solutions grows, strategic collaborations, process innovation, and regional capacity expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o Firan Technology Group Corporation (4%)

o TTM Technologies Inc. (2%)

o Sanmina Corporation (1%)

o Jabil Inc. (1%)

o Amphenol Printed Circuits Inc. (Amphenol Corporation) (1%)

o AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG (1%)

o Benchmark Electronics Inc. (1%)

o Advanced Circuits Inc. (AdvancedPCB) (1%)

o Epec Engineered Technologies LLC (1%)

o Ventec International Group (1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Aerospace And Defense PCB Market?

• Major raw material suppliers in the aerospace and defense PCB market include Rogers Corporation, Isola Group, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Taconic Advanced Dielectrics, Arlon Materials Inc., Nelco Products Inc., Arlon EMD Inc., Park Electrochemical Corporation, Nanya Printed Circuit Board Corporation, Shengyi Technology Co Ltd, Fujitsu Limited, Sumitomo Bakelite Co Ltd, Nan Ya PCB Corporation, AT&S Austria Technologie and Systemtechnik AG, Elite Material Co Ltd, Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited, Shenzhen Sunsoar Circuit Technology Co Ltd.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Aerospace And Defense PCB Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the aerospace and defense PCB market include Arrow Electronics Inc., Avnet Inc., Digi-Key Electronics, Mouser Electronics Inc., RS Group plc, Future Electronics Inc., TTI Inc., Allied Electronics and Automation, Westburne Electrical Supply Inc., EET Group AS, Ingram Micro Inc., Tech Data Corporation, Synnex Corporation, ALSO Holding AG, Esprinet SpA, ScanSource Inc., Redington Limited, Exclusive Networks SA, Mindware FZ LLC, Logicom Public Limited, ASBIS Enterprises PLC, Macnica Inc., Anixter International Inc., Border States Electric Supply Company.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Aerospace And Defense PCB Market?

• Major end users in the aerospace and defense PCB market include Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, RTX Corporation, Airbus SE, General Dynamics Corporation, Thales Group, Leonardo SpA, BAE Systems plc, Honeywell International Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Dassault Aviation, Saab AB, Embraer SA, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Safran SA, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Textron Inc., Rockwell Collins Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Bombardier Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• Integrated printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing solutions are transforming the aerospace and defense PCB market by streamlining workflows, reducing supply chain fragmentation, and enhancing production efficiency, quality, and reliability.

• Example: In June 2024, Advanced Printed Circuit Technology launched advancedPCB, a unified platform consolidating end-to-end PCB design, fabrication, and quality assurance for aerospace and defense applications.

• Its comprehensive tooling, scalable production capabilities, and robust quality controls improve manufacturing consistency, mitigate supply constraints, and stabilize pricing across high-reliability defense programs.



Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Streamlining Aerospace Electronics Production Through Advanced PCB And SMT Assembly Solutions

• Enhancing Signal Performance With RF Interconnect Solutions For Aerospace PCBs

• Improving Heat Dissipation And Reliability Through Thermal-Optimized Rigid-Flex PCB Designs

• Expanding Manufacturing Capacity Through Strategic Facility Investments In Costa Rica



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