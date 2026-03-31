PositiveSingles Launches STD Testing Day on April 1 to Raise Awareness and Encourage Timely STD Testing

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PositiveSingles, the world’s leading online community for people living with sexually transmitted diseases since 2001 and home to over 2.7 million members worldwide, is announcing STD Testing Day, which will take place on April 1. The initiative is introduced under the campaign message “Your Health is No April Fool’s Joke. Get Tested Today.”, highlighting the importance of regular testing and open conversations about sexual health.Making Testing Accessible and AffordableThe campaign highlights the importance of knowing your sexual health status. To make testing more convenient, PositiveSingles has partnered with trusted at-home STD testing providers, including 4U Health, known for its rapid, accurate testing solutions, and myLAB Box, a leader in discreet, professional-grade home testing. Members can access 15%-20% off discounted testing kits by visiting the campaign page and applying the coupon code provided online: https://www.positivesingles.com/stdtestingday Promoting Open Conversations and Awareness“Testing is a powerful step toward protecting yourself and others,” said John Martinuk, spokesperson for PositiveSingles. “By making tests affordable and accessible, and encouraging open conversations, we hope to normalize sexual health awareness and support our members in taking proactive steps.”Collaborating with Influencers for Greater ImpactTo amplify the campaign, PositiveSingles partners with HIV-positive health advocates and relationship-focused online creators, who share their personal experiences, insights, and educational content across social media platforms. These collaborations aim to make STD awareness relatable, trustworthy, and actionable for a broader audience, while emphasizing the supportive community available on PositiveSingles.How to Participate in STD Testing Day:● Schedule an STD test online or at-home● Learn more about sexual health, prevention, and early detection● Encourage friends and partners to get tested● Join stigma-free conversations about STD awarenessThrough this combined effort of education, accessible testing, and community engagement, PositiveSingles aims to foster a healthier, more informed, and supportive environment for people living with STDs.About PositiveSinglesFounded in 2001, PositiveSingles is the world’s largest online community supporting individuals with STDs, including HIV, HSV, HPV, and other conditions. The platform offers a safe and inclusive space for connection, experience sharing, and access to professional health resources, while helping members build meaningful relationships.To learn more, please visit www.positivesingles.com WhatsApp: +1 (310) 743-2946

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