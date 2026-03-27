Important Dates and Deadlines for Texas Property Owners

O’Connor explains the key deadlines that Texans need to keep track of when it comes to their property taxes.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --While property taxes were paid at the end of January in Texas, there are still many important dates that Texas homeowners and businesses should be aware of. Missing deadlines is one of the most common mistakes a property owner can make, and these cutoff dates often pass with little or no fanfare. In some cases, missing a deadline could lead to late fees, interest, or fines. Other types of missed deadlines could mean that a taxpayer is forced to forfeit a right entirely, possibly costing money later in the year or even the next one. In this article, we will cover the most important dates for property owners so that they can be prepared for each one.What if a Deadline is on a Weekend or a Holiday?Before we get into the various deadlines, one of the most common questions we get from clients is what happens if a deadline’s usual date happens to be on a weekend or holiday. Generally, that deadline will be pushed back to the next working day.Property Taxes Due January 31Most homeowners are already very familiar with this date, as it marks the final day to pay their biggest bill on time. There is no margin for error, because taxes become delinquent on February 1. This usually means that midnight of February 1 will officially see taxes become delinquent, but as noted above, this date can change due to being on a weekend. Unlike most other deadlines, taxes can still be paid late, but increased costs begin at the stroke of midnight. These additional costs, fees, and penalties will add up quickly, only growing with each passing month.Penalties and interest accrue at a set rate depending on the month:• February 1 (or the day after the deadline): 6%, 1% interest, with penalties growing 1% every month.• July: Penalties jump to 12%, while interest starts growing at 1% per month. In addition, delinquent taxes are sent to a law firm for collection, which results in additional fees being added to the bill.Notice of Appraised Value Mailed in Late March and Early AprilWhile it may seem like an opportune time to rest easy after paying property taxes, the appraisal cycle for homes and businesses is just beginning. Once the CAD is done reassessing all properties in the county, a notice of appraised value will be sent out. This document informs taxpayers of their property’s legal details and is one of the most important documents taxpayers will receive, as it will show the current property values. Depending on the county, it may show two or three values. Market value is what the CAD believes a property would go for on the open market. Appraised value is the market value that has been restrained by legal requirements, statutes, and caps. Finally, the taxable value is the appraised figure minus any exemptions and is the value that tax rates will be applied to, so a bill can be created.Many homeowners or businesses will simply look at the value numbers without checking the rest of the notice. This is another common mistake, as the notice contains a lot of key information. This includes the basic statistics of the property, like size, owner’s name, classification, and what exemptions are currently applied. It will also have the deadline for property tax appeals. If a taxpayer feels the values are too high or unfair, then they will want to consider a property tax appeal before that date passes. Likewise, any errors in the appraisal, such as incorrect size, owner, or exemptions, can be appealed.April 15: The Last Day for Business Personal Property RenditionsPossibly the most important date for those who own a business, April 15 is the deadline to file a business personal property (BPP) rendition. This is a breakdown of all tangible personal property that a business owns. It includes inventory, furniture, machinery, computers, and any other physical asset. Intangible assets, like software or contracts, should be excluded. An accurate accounting of these assets must be done and filed to prevent fines and the potential loss of the ability to launch a commercial property tax appeal.2025 saw another reason to file on time. Thanks to an overhaul of the BPP exemption, businesses can now remove up to $125,000 from their taxable value with qualifying BPP. This is a massive increase over the previous $2,500. If a business has less BPP than the new cap, then they can simply send in a statement without a full BPP rendition. However, if they miss the deadline, then they forfeit this new exemption for a year, inviting a heavy increase in taxes.Exemptions Should be Filed Between January 1 and April 30The bedrock of tax reduction, exemptions, are the easiest way to lower taxable value in Texas. This has been enhanced even further thanks to 2025 legislation, which saw the homestead exemption increase to $140,000 from $100,000, while the over-65 and disabled persons exemption was increased to $60,000. These are specifically used to lower school taxes, the largest type of property tax. Exemptions should be filed between January 1 and April 30, as it allows the exemption to be applied for the current tax year. If the April 30 date is missed, some exemptions, such as the homestead, can be retroactively applied up to two years in the past.The Final Day for Property Tax Appeals is May 15Outside of exemptions, the only other way to reduce taxable value is to use property tax appeals. These can fix clerical issues, such as incorrect square footage, or be used to challenge inaccurate or unequal appraisals. They can also be used in tandem with exemptions to lower values and taxes even further. Due to rising values and taxes, the use of these protests has been rising considerably every year, with some counties, like Travis or Fort Bend, seeing over one-third of all properties protested.The deadline for appeals is a final one, however, so a protest must be filed by the cutoff date. May 15 is the typical final day for appeals in Texas, but it can be extended by the county. In addition, if the deadline falls on a weekend, taxpayers may have other options. Appeals are due on the deadline or 30 days after the notice of appraised value was mailed, whichever is later. So, if a taxpayer receives a notice late in April, they will have more time to gather evidence and file their appeal.Corrections of the Appraisal Roll Available Between July and DecemberA somewhat obscure law, corrections of the appraisal roll are used to fix blatant appraisal errors. This includes clerical errors, nonexistent property, multiple assessments of the same property, and retroactive application of exemptions. Corrections are available starting in July and can be filed at any point before December 31. These can fix errors up to five years in the past, so it is best to file as soon as an error is discovered.About O'Connor:O’Connor is one of the largest property tax consulting firms, representing 185,000 clients in 49 states and Canada, handling about 295,000 protests in 2024, with residential property tax reduction services in Texas, Illinois, Georgia, and New York. O’Connor’s possesses the resources and market expertise in the areas of property tax, cost segregation, commercial and residential real estate appraisals. The firm was founded in 1974 and employs a team of 1,000 worldwide. O’Connor’s core focus is enriching the lives of property owners through cost effective tax reduction.Property owners interested in assistance appealing their assessment can enroll in O’Connor’s Property Tax Protection Program ™. There is no upfront fee, or any fee unless we reduce your property taxes, and easy online enrollment only takes 2 to 3 minutes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.