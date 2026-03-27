GMP Certification Explained: What Manufacturers Need to Know in 2026

Resource clarifies NSF GMP, USP Verified, and FDA cGMP standards and how GMP certification drives trust, retailer approval, and Amazon compliance.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qalitex Laboratories, an ISO 17025-accredited testing laboratory with GMP consulting capabilities serving dietary supplement brands across North America, today published an educational resource explaining GMP certification for dietary supplements. The resource outlines what GMP certification means, the differences between NSF GMP, USP Verified, and FDA cGMP compliance, and the implications for consumers, retailers, and Amazon compliance.“GMP certification for dietary supplements is not a single credential—it is a category of certifications and compliance demonstrations that verify a manufacturer meets current Good Manufacturing Practice standards,” said Nour Abochama, Vice President of Operations at Qalitex Laboratories. “Understanding which certification is required by specific retail channels and compliance programs—and what each certification actually verifies—is critical for supplement brands.”Key GMP Certifications in the Supplement Industry:NSF GMP Certification: The most widely recognized GMP credential for dietary supplement manufacturers in the U.S., NSF International audits facilities against FDA 21 CFR Part 111 standards. NSF GMP certification is accepted by major retailers such as Whole Foods Market, Target, and Costco, as well as Amazon compliance programs. The NSF GMP mark signals that a facility has been independently audited for quality manufacturing.USP Verified: A product-level certification granted by the U.S. Pharmacopeia, USP Verified ensures that a supplement contains the declared ingredients in the correct potency, meets purity standards, and has been manufactured according to FDA and USP GMP. USP Verified provides more comprehensive product-level verification than NSF GMP, which is facility-level.FDA cGMP Compliance: While not a certification, FDA cGMP compliance is a mandatory regulatory standard for all dietary supplement manufacturers. FDA inspections verify compliance, and non-compliant manufacturers may receive Form 483 observations or warning letters. For retailer or Amazon qualification, inspection records or third-party audit reports may serve as evidence of cGMP compliance.For Amazon FBA supplement sellers, GMP certification is increasingly referenced in Seller Central compliance documentation. NSF GMP certification or equivalent documentation positions brands to meet these requirements more effectively.“Brands selling primarily on Amazon or through natural food retailers should consider NSF GMP certification, while USP Verified provides a higher level of product-level verification for pharmaceutical-grade aspirations,” added Abochama. “Knowing the differences ensures brands invest in the right certification for their market.”Resource:Full article: What Does GMP Certified Mean for Supplements?About Qalitex LaboratoriesQalitex Laboratories is an ISO 17025-accredited third-party analytical testing laboratory with facilities in Irvine and San Diego, California. The laboratory provides certificate of analysis (COA) testing, heavy metal analysis by ICP-MS, microbiology testing per USP <61> and <62>, preservative efficacy testing, stability studies under ICH guidelines, and regulatory compliance support for dietary supplement brands, cosmetic companies, and consumer goods manufacturers. Turnaround times start at 48 hours for standard panels. Testing programs meet 21 CFR Part 111, California Proposition 65, Amazon supplement compliance requirements, and Health Canada NHP Directorate standards.

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