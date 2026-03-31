Online Authority Wins B2B Sales Before They Start, Expert Says

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With the outcome of most B2B sales journeys determined at the onset, leading digital marketing consultant says brands are using online authority to get ahead.

The extended radio silence at the start of a B2B buying journey represents a tremendous opportunity for brands.” — Husam Jandal

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Husam Jandal, internationally acclaimed business and digital marketing consultant, says B2B buyers choose a preferred vendor months before reaching out to one. Brands with online authority can be present during this stage, giving them an edge over competitors. Additional insights are available in “ How to Build Online Authority in the Trust Economy ,” now live on HusamJandal.com.B2B BUYING CYCLES ARE MORE COMPLEX THAN ONCE THOUGHTThe buying cycle now lasts an average of ten months, and sales reps are on the outside for most of it.> Buyers Shortlist in Silence: 67 percent of B2B buyers prefer a rep-free experience. During the early stage of the sales cycle, buying groups typically research independently and collectively create a ranked shortlist.> No Contact Made for Six Months: 60 percent of the buying journey is spent researching and shortlisting. This amounts to an average of six months in which brands are being considered but not contacted.> Shortlist Leader Wins the Deal: In four out of five sales journeys, the leader of the shortlist is selected.“The extended radio silence at the start of a B2B buying journey represents a tremendous opportunity for brands,” Jandal says. “Even though they don’t communicate, prospects are consuming branded content at a rapid pace while coming to a consensus on the shortlist.”BRANDS MUST BUILD ONLINE AUTHORITY TO CLOSE SALESJandal notes that, although sales teams are rarely involved in the initial stage of the buying cycle, brands can still influence the outcome and earn a place on the shortlist by building online authority.> Place E-E-A-T Signals Everywhere Online: Coined by Google, E-E-A-T is short for experience, expertise, authoritativeness, and trustworthiness. Although it’s often discussed in terms of search engine optimization (SEO) and used to influence rankings, prospects pick up on the same signals subconsciously.> Create In-Depth, High-Quality Content: Posting content regularly positions the brand and its leadership as thought leaders.> Strengthen Third-Party Signals: Social media engagement, online reviews, backlinks, and more demonstrate that others trust the business, creating instant credibility with newcomers.“Focus on what the audience needs to see, and make their experience the priority,” Jandal adds. “But also optimize for machines, such as Google Search and large language models (LLMs), that can become gateways to prospects.”Those interested in building online authority are encouraged to learn more at HusamJandal.com ABOUT HUSAM JANDALHusam Jandal is an internationally renowned business and marketing consultant, public speaker, and author. His background includes teaching Google Partners and educating at a collegiate level, receiving multiple Web Marketing Association Awards, and earning rave reviews from businesses of all sizes. For more information on his speaking or consultancy services, visit HusamJandal.com.

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