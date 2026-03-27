Kona low road repair updates, March 26

Main, News Posted on Mar 26, 2026 in Highways News

HONOLULU – Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) is updating highway users on the progress of repairs to roads damaged during the first and second Kona low pressure events in March.

O‘ahu

Pa ‘ akea Road and ‘ Ili ‘ ili Road – HDOT has been working with the City and County of Honolulu and the Honolulu Fire Department, to pump water from Pa‘akea Road and ‘Ili‘ili Road, from Tuesday, March 24. Water levels have come down to the point where the pumps can be demobilized.

HDOT has been working with the City and County of Honolulu and the Honolulu Fire Department, to pump water from Pa‘akea Road and ‘Ili‘ili Road, from Tuesday, March 24. Water levels have come down to the point where the pumps can be demobilized. Farrington Highway between Thompson Corner and Otake Store – will be closed again to facilitate community debris removal on the following schedule: Friday, March 27, from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

will be closed again to facilitate community debris removal on the following schedule:

Work on the corridor includes the load out of material at the community dump staged at the intersection of Goodale Ave and Farrington Highway. Community members are dumping debris from storm damage at the site, and a combination of community members, City and County contractors, City and County Department of Environmental Services and Department of Facility Maintenance personnel have been moving the debris to the site set up at Central O‘ahu Regional Park. In addition, HDOT is removing material from Waialua Stream.

The lane closure on Farrington will start later weekdays to accommodate school drop-off times. On weekday afternoons, if school traffic builds up after school is let out, closures may be opened for short periods of time to flush traffic.

Hawaiian Electric (HECO) will also be performing pole and line replacement work at the intersection of Farrington Highway and Kaupe Road on Saturday and Sunday.

Kamehameha Highway at Waimea Bay – The slope under Kamehameha Highway at Waimea Bay has been stabilized using soil anchors, drainage systems and a shotcrete wall painted to blend with the landscape. The long-term stabilization continues with 24/7 single lane closure on Kamehameha Highway, from halfway between the Waimea Bay parking lot and ‘Iliohu Way, through April 10 to install erosion matting on lower slopes.

– The slope under Kamehameha Highway at Waimea Bay has been stabilized using soil anchors, drainage systems and a shotcrete wall painted to blend with the landscape. The long-term stabilization continues with 24/7 single lane closure on Kamehameha Highway, from halfway between the Waimea Bay parking lot and ‘Iliohu Way, through April 10 to install erosion matting on lower slopes. Kalaniana ‘ ole Highway (Route 72) in Makapu ‘ u on the Waimānalo side of the entrance to Sea Life Park is fully open as of 1:20 p.m. The makai/Waimānalo-bound lane was closed Monday, March 23 to address a section of road that had been undercut by drainage water. The road before the fix can be seen here.

on the Waimānalo side of the entrance to Sea Life Park is fully open as of 1:20 p.m. The makai/Waimānalo-bound lane was closed Monday, March 23 to address a section of road that had been undercut by drainage water. The road before the fix can be seen here. Kalaniana ‘ ole Highway (Route 61) between Kapa ‘ a Quarry Road and Castle Junction – The right lanes of Kalaniana‘ole Highway (Route 61) between Kapa‘a Quarry Road and Castle Junction remain closed for removal of loose material and installation of erosion matting. Engineers are working plans to reopen two lanes for peak travel (i.e., Honolulu-bound would be two lanes in AM peak and Kailua-bound would be two lanes in PM peak) starting Monday, March 30.

– The right lanes of Kalaniana‘ole Highway (Route 61) between Kapa‘a Quarry Road and Castle Junction remain closed for removal of loose material and installation of erosion matting. Engineers are working plans to reopen two lanes for peak travel (i.e., Honolulu-bound would be two lanes in AM peak and Kailua-bound would be two lanes in PM peak) starting Monday, March 30. Pali Highway Kailua-bound approximately 150-feet past Waokanaka Street – The two left-most lanes of Pali Highway Kailua-bound approximately 150-feet past Waokanaka Street were closed late Wednesday, March 25 and reopened for a short time on Thursday, March 26, before closing again at 5:45 p.m. due to potholes developing from water bubbling under the road. Initial investigations suggest the water is a remnant from the Kona low, as there are no water lines in the area. Photo of the pothole.

– The two left-most lanes of Pali Highway Kailua-bound approximately 150-feet past Waokanaka Street were closed late Wednesday, March 25 and reopened for a short time on Thursday, March 26, before closing again at 5:45 p.m. due to potholes developing from water bubbling under the road. Initial investigations suggest the water is a remnant from the Kona low, as there are no water lines in the area. Photo of the pothole. School Street on-ramp to the westbound H-1 Freeway – The on-ramp and a single right lane of the freeway between the ramp and the Liliha overpass , will be closed nightly through March 28 for tree removal and repair of the shotcrete slope. Details at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/blog/2026/03/25/full-closure-of-school-street-on-ramp-to-westbound-h-1-freeway-wednesday-march-25-through-friday-march-27/

The on-ramp and a single right lane of the freeway between the ramp and the Liliha overpass will be closed nightly through March 28 for tree removal and repair of the shotcrete slope. Details at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/blog/2026/03/25/full-closure-of-school-street-on-ramp-to-westbound-h-1-freeway-wednesday-march-25-through-friday-march-27/ H-1 Freeway westbound near the ‘ A ‘ ala Street overpass – A single lane closure on westbound H-1 Freeway near the ‘A‘ala Street overpass is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, April 4, to 5 a.m. on Sunday, April 5, to complete repairs to a leaning retaining wall. Photo of the retaining wall.

A single lane closure on westbound H-1 Freeway near the ‘A‘ala Street overpass is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, April 4, to 5 a.m. on Sunday, April 5, to complete repairs to a leaning retaining wall. Photo of the retaining wall. Kamehameha Highway north of Kῑpapa Bridge, Mililani – HDOT has placed barriers at the base of the catchment fence on Kamehameha Highway north of Kῑpapa Bridge. The fence has been checked and remains capable of holding back the rocks. It is estimated that this will be addressed in the next three weeks. Photo of the barrier.

HDOT has placed barriers at the base of the catchment fence on Kamehameha Highway north of Kῑpapa Bridge. The fence has been checked and remains capable of holding back the rocks. It is estimated that this will be addressed in the next three weeks. Photo of the barrier. Kiona ‘ ole Road in Kāneʻohe – remains closed with an emergency detour available for the couple of residences, church and Ko‘olau Ballroom, through the Ho‘omaluhia Botanical Garden road. HDOT is paying for a security guard to keep the detour route secure. Photo of the road.

remains closed with an emergency detour available for the couple of residences, church and Ko‘olau Ballroom, through the Ho‘omaluhia Botanical Garden road. HDOT is paying for a security guard to keep the detour route secure. Photo of the road. Farrington Highway at Kea ‘ au Homestead Road – The makai lane of Farrington Highway at Kea‘au Homestead Road is washed out. The debris on Farrington Highway has been cleared and single lane access for local traffic has been reestablished. The removal of buried vehicles is being planned, and engineers are designing the reconstruction of the two lane facility. Photo of the road.

The makai lane of Farrington Highway at Kea‘au Homestead Road is washed out. The debris on Farrington Highway has been cleared and single lane access for local traffic has been reestablished. The removal of buried vehicles is being planned, and engineers are designing the reconstruction of the two lane facility. Photo of the road. Ke ‘ ehi Lagoon – HDOT’s homeless coordinator and contractor have been connecting homeless individuals to social supportive services and clearing areas of debris that could impact waterways including the removal of an illegal two-story structure from airport property in Ke‘ehi Lagoon. Photos from this removal, which included magnet sweeping of the sand and water, before and after.

HDOT’s homeless coordinator and contractor have been connecting homeless individuals to social supportive services and clearing areas of debris that could impact waterways including the removal of an illegal two-story structure from airport property in Ke‘ehi Lagoon. Photos from this removal, which included magnet sweeping of the sand and water, before and after. Likelike Highway near Wilson Tunnel – HECO has announced the completion of the emergency pole and line work that required the closure of the right lane and shoulder on Honolulu-bound Likelike Highway near Wilson Tunnel Wednesday, March 25 and Thursday, March 26. This repair has also restored power to the Wilson Tunnel lights.

Maui

Crater Road at mile marker 7- Repairs continue to the drainage culvert on Crater Road at mile marker 7. This route remains closed between mile marker 2.5 and Haleakalā National Park. Photo of the culvert headwall.

Moloka‘i

Kamehameha V Highway has been reopened. There are barriers placed at the impacted section of roadway near the damaged culvert at mile marker 12.5. The road remains safe for vehicles.

Hawai‘i Island

Highway 11 in Nāʻālehu – Roadway repairs, including reconstruction and paving on Highway 11 in Nāʻālehu from the vicinity of Kaʻaluʻalu Road to Konohiki Street began Tuesday, March 24, within a single lane closure with alternating traffic control from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. This work is expected to run through the weekend and end on Sunday, March 29. Additional closures for restriping may be needed. Video of the work Wednesday https://youtu.be/Ap-R80slYLo

HDOT appreciates the patience of the affected communities as we take these actions to repair and protect essential transportation corridors.

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