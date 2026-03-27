Chamco Digital Launches Microsoft AI and Cloud Technology Training Program with Board-Endorsed Strategic Expansion

Deric Gurley, CEO, Chamco Digital

Through disciplined instruction and practical experience, we expect this program to help transform communities worldwide into sources of certified, AI job-ready professionals.” — Deric Gurley, CEO, Chamco Digital

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chamco Digital, a recognized Microsoft AI and Cloud Technology Partner, today announced the launch of its globally accessible Microsoft AI and Cloud Technology Training Program. The initiative is designed to deliver structured, certification-aligned artificial intelligence and cloud computing education for institutions, workforce development agencies, enterprises, and individual learners worldwide.

Enrollment is now open, with the first cohort scheduled to begin on April 14, 2026.

The program is delivered in collaboration with a globally recognized Microsoft training partner and is aligned with Microsoft’s role-based certification framework. It integrates instructor-led sessions, structured laboratory exercises, applied project work, and guided examination preparation. The training pathway is designed to equip participants with practical, implementation-level skills while preparing them for recognized Microsoft certification examinations.

Chamco Digital confirmed that the program is intentionally inclusive. Enrollment is open to high school students, college students, career transitioners, professionals seeking upskilling, and individuals without formal academic degrees who are pursuing structured entry into AI and cloud technology careers.

Upon successful completion, participants are prepared to sit for the following certification examinations:

* Microsoft AI-900: Azure AI Fundamentals

* Microsoft AI-102: Azure AI Engineer Associate

Graduating enrollees receive vouchers for the AI-102: Azure AI Engineer Associate certification examination as part of the program’s structured pathway. The curriculum is aligned with Microsoft examination objectives and includes scenario-based labs and applied exercises designed to mirror enterprise deployment environments.

The curriculum covers foundational cloud principles, Azure AI services configuration, AI solution development workflows, data integration techniques, governance and compliance frameworks, and applied AI engineering methodologies. The program structure emphasizes measurable progression from fundamentals to associate-level technical competence.

Prospective participants and institutional partners may access detailed curriculum information, certification pathways, and enrollment guidance at chamcodigital.com/learning.

Board and Strategic Direction

Chamco Digital noted that the program launch reflects a strategic pivot formally endorsed by its Board of Directors, which views certification-aligned AI and cloud training as both a near-term revenue engine and a long-term platform for global workforce development partnerships.

The Board further emphasized the importance of building practical, employment-oriented technical skills that can translate into remote-ready career opportunities and entrepreneurial pathways for learners across multiple regions.

Board Members

* Deric Gurley — Chief Executive Officer

* Umar Ali — Chief Financial Officer

* N. Jude Nwosu — Chief Technology Officer

* Peter Ogwumike — Executive Board Member

The Board indicated that the expansion into structured certification-aligned AI education reflects a deliberate shift toward scalable, standards-based technical training programs capable of serving institutional cohorts and independent learners across international markets.

About Chamco Digital

Chamco Digital is a technology-focused organization and Microsoft AI and Cloud Technology Partner delivering structured workforce development programs in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructure. The company collaborates with institutions, government agencies, and enterprise organizations to support certification-aligned training, technical capacity building, and long-term digital modernization initiatives. Chamco Digital develops programs designed to align practical implementation skills with recognized industry credentials and evolving enterprise standards.

Trademark, Certification, and Third-Party Reference Notice

Microsoft, Azure, AI-900, Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals, AI-102, Microsoft Azure AI Engineer Associate, and all related certification names and designations are trademarks or registered trademarks of Microsoft in the United States and/or other countries.

Chamco Digital is a Microsoft AI and Cloud Technology Partner and provides training programs aligned with Microsoft certification objectives. Chamco Digital does not grant, administer, or confer Microsoft certifications. All certification examinations, credentials, scoring determinations, and designation authority are administered solely by Microsoft or its authorized certification providers.

References to Microsoft products, services, certification exams, and related marks are made strictly for descriptive and informational purposes to identify the subject matter of Chamco Digital’s training programs. Such references do not imply sponsorship, endorsement, joint venture status, certification authority, or agency relationship beyond Chamco Digital’s recognized partner designation.

All third-party trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

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