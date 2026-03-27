Milhaus Breaks Ground on 231-Unit Tallevast Development in Sarasota

First Live Local Act project in Manatee County addresses housing demand in emerging corridor

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Milhaus , a national award-winning developer, owner, and operator of Class-A multifamily properties, announces the construction loan closing and land acquisition closing for Tallevast, enabling construction to start on the 231-unit Class A multifamily project in Sarasota, Florida. Strategic partnerships with BMO for construction financing, equity partner Marble Capital, and general contractor FaverGray represent Milhaus' continued expansion in Florida's high-performing rental markets.Milhaus’ project brings modern housing options to an emerging residential corridor where residents can enjoy small-town accessibility combined with easy access to Sarasota amenities. Located at 2750 Tallevast Road, the community is within five minutes of Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport and within 12 minutes of major employment centers in downtown Sarasota. Gulf Coast beaches sit just eight minutes away, creating opportunities for residents to live, work and play within the greater Sarasota region."This project represents a strategic opportunity to address the Class A housing shortage in one of Sarasota-Manatee regions most promising growth corridors," said Brad Vogelsmeier, Vice President of Development at Milhaus. "By collaborating with industry-leading financial institution BMO, Marble Capital equity partners and FaverGray contractors, we position ourselves to reshape how people define home in one of the fastest-growing regions in America."Five three-story garden-style buildings will house studio to three-bedroom apartments ranging from 617 to 1,357 square feet. Modern finishes feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit washers and dryers. Community amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, a fitness center with a dedicated yoga space, co-working spaces, a resident clubhouse and a pet spa. Pickleball courts and EV charging stations enhance residents' lifestyles while supporting sustainable transportation. Approximately 400 parking spaces serve the 10.8-acre development.Florida's Live Local Act framework enabled this workforce housing solution through administrative rezoning from planned development industrial to multifamily residential. Construction by FaverGray begins in March 2026, with completion targeted for November 2027 and leasing beginning the summer 2027. This marks Milhaus' first transaction with Marble Capital while extending established relationships with BMO across multiple prior developments.Tallevast reflects Milhaus' mission to develop exceptional communities while creating solutions for neighborhoods that positively impact local markets. For more information on Milhaus, please visit www.milhaus.com

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