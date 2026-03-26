NSF GMP vs. ISO 17025: Choosing the Right Standard for Testing and Manufacturing

Expert analysis reveals why NSF GMP and ISO 17025 serve distinct roles and how confusing them lead to compliance gaps, Amazon suspension, and retailer failures.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qalitex Laboratories, an ISO/IEC 17025-accredited third-party testing laboratory serving dietary supplement brands across North America, today released an expert analysis clarifying the critical differences between NSF GMP certification and ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation—one of the most commonly misunderstood areas in supplement compliance.The analysis explains that NSF GMP certification and ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation serve distinct but complementary roles in ensuring product quality and regulatory compliance. NSF GMP certification applies to dietary supplement manufacturers, verifying that facilities comply with FDA current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) requirements under 21 CFR Part 111. In contrast, ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation applies to testing laboratories, confirming their technical competence to perform validated analytical testing.While each credential is valuable independently, neither replaces the other. A manufacturer may hold NSF GMP certification without utilizing ISO/IEC 17025-accredited laboratories, and a laboratory may be ISO/IEC 17025 accredited without any affiliation to NSF GMP-certified facilities.For supplement brands, both are essential components of a complete compliance strategy. NSF GMP certification—or equivalent GMP documentation—is commonly required by major retailers such as Whole Foods Market, Target, and Costco as part of supplier qualification. It demonstrates that manufacturing operations meet established quality standards. Meanwhile, ISO/IEC 17025-accredited testing is required by Amazon compliance programs and by retailers that mandate third-party verification, ensuring that Certificates of Analysis (COAs) are generated by competent, independently validated laboratories.“The most common issue we see is brands assuming one credential covers both manufacturing and testing requirements,” said Nour Abochama, Vice President of Operations at Qalitex Laboratories. “NSF GMP addresses manufacturing compliance, while ISO/IEC 17025 ensures laboratory testing credibility. Brands need both. Confusing them creates compliance gaps that often surface during retailer audits or Amazon reviews—when the stakes are highest.”NSF GMP certification is issued by NSF, an independent certification body that audits manufacturing facilities against FDA cGMP requirements. These audits evaluate quality systems, raw material controls, production processes, finished product testing, and complaint handling procedures. The certification is widely recognized by major retailers and e-commerce platforms as evidence of manufacturing quality and consistency.ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation is granted by recognized accreditation bodies such as A2LA and ANAB, which assess laboratories against the ISO/IEC 17025:2017 standard. Evaluations include personnel qualifications, instrument calibration, method validation, quality systems, and participation in proficiency testing programs. This accreditation is broadly accepted by regulatory agencies, retailers, and marketplaces as proof of laboratory competence and data reliability.For brands building a robust compliance program, the recommended approach is to partner with NSF GMP-certified manufacturers—or achieve certification for in-house facilities—while ensuring all third-party testing is conducted by ISO/IEC 17025-accredited laboratories. Together, these credentials provide the manufacturing and testing documentation required to meet retailer, Amazon, and regulatory expectations.“Brands that understand the distinction and implement both standards are the ones that move through compliance reviews with the least friction,” added Abochama. “When GMP and testing documentation are aligned, brands can respond quickly and confidently to any audit or qualification request.”RESOURCESFull article: https://qalitex.com/blog/nsf-gmp-vs-iso-17025/ ABOUT QALITEX LABORATORIESQalitex Laboratories is an ISO/IEC 17025-accredited third-party analytical testing laboratory with facilities in Irvine and San Diego, California. The laboratory provides Certificate of Analysis (COA) testing, heavy metal analysis by ICP-MS, microbiological testing per USP <61> and <62>, preservative efficacy testing, and ICH-compliant stability studies. Qalitex supports dietary supplement, cosmetic, and consumer goods brands with regulatory compliance programs aligned with 21 CFR Part 111, California Proposition 65, Amazon requirements, and Health Canada Natural Health Products standards. Turnaround times begin at 48 hours for standard testing panels.

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