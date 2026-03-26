Delray Beach Public Library Receives Contribution from Vertical Bridge Charitable Network to Expand Technology Programs

Vertical Bridge Team Members with Kids From Delray Beach Public Library STREAM program Alex Gellman, Vertical Bridge Executive Chairman and Co-Founder; Mykal Banta, Delray Beach Public Library Executive Director; Ron Bizick, Vertical Bridge President and CEO

Investment strengthens some of the nonprofit library's most critical programs, including STREAM (science, technology, reading engineering, arts and math)

For us, connection is more than the infrastructure we build, it is a commitment to supporting organizations that uplift, empower, and open doors for the people they serve.” — Kimberlee Mulhare, Vice President of Human Resources, Vertical Bridge

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Delray Beach Public Library has announced a new partnership with Vertical Bridge REIT, LLC (“Vertical Bridge” or “the Company”), is the largest private owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in the United States. The company recently established its new headquarters at Sundy Village in Delray Beach, further strengthening its commitment to the local community.The partnership includes an investment from the telecom giant that will strengthen some of the library’s most critical programs, including the renovation of its current, outdated STEM Lab to an enhanced STREAM (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Arts, Math) learning programs. Enhancing these programs will better prepare students for the demands of the 21st century by fostering critical thinking, problem-solving, and creativity, while connecting their learning to meaningful real world applications. Additionally, the contribution from Vertical Bridge supports expansion of the library’s technology materials, tools and software; enhancements to The Lynda Hunter and Virginia Kimmel Children’s Library offerings; and other efforts that bring books and digital access directly into Delray neighborhoods. Additionally, the 185 employees of Vertical Bridge’s headquarters will have the opportunity to serve as ambassadors/volunteers at the library, in support of the nonprofit Library’s mission.“Libraries are where connection becomes personal,” said Mykal Banta, Executive Director of the Delray Beach Public Library. “This gift helps us meet people where they are - in our building, in their neighborhoods, and at every stage of life. We’re incredibly grateful to Vertical Bridge Charitable Network for choosing to invest in Delray Beach in such a meaningful way.”For Vertical Bridge, whose work centers around connectivity, the partnership feels especially fitting.“At its heart, our work is about connection,” said Kimberlee Mulhare, Vice President of Human Resources at Vertical Bridge. “For us, connection is more than the infrastructure we build, it is a commitment to supporting organizations that uplift, empower, and open doors for the people they serve. As we become part of the Delray Beach community, we are truly honored to partner with an organization making such a meaningful and lasting impact.”In an increasingly digital world, the library continues to play a critical role in bridging the technology gap, providing free internet access, digital literacy training, and access to devices for residents who need them most. The new support from Vertical Bridge will help ensure those opportunities continue to grow.As Vertical Bridge establishes its presence in Delray Beach, this gift reflects a shared commitment to lifelong learning, inclusion, and keeping Delray connected in every sense of the word.ABOUT DELRAY BEACH PUBLIC LIBRARYThe Delray Beach Public Library, one of only two nonprofit public libraries operating in the State of Florida, is dedicated to igniting curiosity, fueling discovery and encouraging creativity through access to trusted information, reliable resources and vital community connections. For more information about the Delray Beach Public Library and its programs, visit delraylibrary.org. Follow on Instagram at @delraybeachpubliclibrary.ABOUT VERTICAL BRIDGEVertical Bridge REIT, LLC, is the largest private owner and operator of communications infrastructure and locations in the United States and the third largest tower company overall. With a nationwide portfolio spanning all 50 states and now exceeding 18,000 towers, Vertical Bridge provides build-to-suit and colocation solutions to the wireless industry.In 2020, Vertical Bridge became the first tower company in the world to achieve CarbonNeutralcompany certified status and has been recertified every year since. For more information, please visit www.verticalbridge.com

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