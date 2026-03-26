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2026 Release Schedule for Iowa Labor Force Data

The 2026 news release schedule for Iowa labor force data is now available. For more information on the state's data, visit the Labor Market Information Division section of the agency website.

For media inquires, contact agency communications at communications@iwd.iowa.gov

Reference Month Statewide News Release Area News Release
January April 8, 2026 April 8, 2026
February April 22, 2026 April 22, 2026
March May 6, 2026 May 6, 2026
April May 21, 2026 May 27, 2026
May June 18, 2026 June 23, 2026
June July 16, 2026 July 21, 2026
July August 20, 2026 August 25, 2026
August September 17, 2026 September 22, 2026
September October 15, 2026 October 20, 2026
October November 19, 2026 November 24, 2026
November December 17, 2026 December 22, 2026
December January 22, 2026 January 26, 2026

PDF Version: Release Schedule for Iowa Labor Force Data (9.53 KB) .pdf

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2026 Release Schedule for Iowa Labor Force Data

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