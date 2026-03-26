2026 Release Schedule for Iowa Labor Force Data
The 2026 news release schedule for Iowa labor force data is now available. For more information on the state's data, visit the Labor Market Information Division section of the agency website.
For media inquires, contact agency communications at communications@iwd.iowa.gov.
|Reference Month
|Statewide News Release
|Area News Release
|January
|April 8, 2026
|April 8, 2026
|February
|April 22, 2026
|April 22, 2026
|March
|May 6, 2026
|May 6, 2026
|April
|May 21, 2026
|May 27, 2026
|May
|June 18, 2026
|June 23, 2026
|June
|July 16, 2026
|July 21, 2026
|July
|August 20, 2026
|August 25, 2026
|August
|September 17, 2026
|September 22, 2026
|September
|October 15, 2026
|October 20, 2026
|October
|November 19, 2026
|November 24, 2026
|November
|December 17, 2026
|December 22, 2026
|December
|January 22, 2026
|January 26, 2026
PDF Version: Release Schedule for Iowa Labor Force Data (9.53 KB) .pdf
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