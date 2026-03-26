2026 Release Schedule for Iowa Labor Force Data

The 2026 news release schedule for Iowa labor force data is now available. For more information on the state's data, visit the Labor Market Information Division section of the agency website. For media inquires, contact agency communications at communications@iwd.iowa.gov. Reference Month Statewide News Release Area News Release January April 8, 2026 April 8, 2026 February April 22, 2026 April 22, 2026 March May 6, 2026 May 6, 2026 April May 21, 2026 May 27, 2026 May June 18, 2026 June 23, 2026 June July 16, 2026 July 21, 2026 July August 20, 2026 August 25, 2026 August September 17, 2026 September 22, 2026 September October 15, 2026 October 20, 2026 October November 19, 2026 November 24, 2026 November December 17, 2026 December 22, 2026 December January 22, 2026 January 26, 2026 PDF Version: Release Schedule for Iowa Labor Force Data (9.53 KB) .pdf

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