TicketNetwork Named Authorized Ticket Marketplace for Major League Baseball

TicketNetwork has been designated as an Authorized Ticket Marketplace (ATM), bringing MLB authenticated tickets to the popular ticket resale marketplace.

As another exciting season gets underway, MLB fans deserve more choice and confidence.... TN is integrated with MLB’s digital ticketing ecosystem so fans can count on a secure, seamless experience.”” — Kevin Lemke, SVP Strategy & Planning

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TicketNetwork has been designated as an Authorized Ticket Marketplace (ATM) for Major League Baseball ahead of the 2026 season. This provides consumers with a league-recognized and validated platform for buying and selling tickets across MLB’s regular season, postseason, and the World Series.

“As another exciting season gets underway, MLB fans deserve more choice and confidence when they buy or sell tickets,” said Kevin Lemke, Senior Vice President, Strategy & Planning at TicketNetwork. “Becoming an Authorized Ticket Marketplace means TicketNetwork is integrated with MLB’s digital ticketing ecosystem so fans can count on a secure, seamless experience.”

What fans can expect:

- Great selection of tickets to games in all MLB markets, including for the playoffs and World Series

- Streamlined digital delivery and validation through MLB’s Ballpark app

- A simple, secure experience backed by TicketNetwork’s customer support

TicketNetwork has long served as a trusted marketplace for buyers and sellers of tickets to marquee events across the globe, including Major League Baseball. This new designation allows consumers to shop for tickets on platforms served by the TicketNetwork exchange with the additional confidence that comes with the MLB’s authentication process for all tickets fulfilled through the MLB Ballpark app.

Get ready for every crack of the bat, diving catch, clutch strikeout and more from stadiums across North America - now with TicketNetwork as an Authorized Ticket Marketplace for MLB.

About TicketNetwork

TicketNetwork® is a leading software provider in the secondary ticket marketplace, powering an extensive network of retail websites offering tickets to sought-after concert, sporting, and theater events worldwide. Based in South Windsor, Connecticut, TicketNetwork was founded in 2002.

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