Maryland Fishing Report – March 25

Our youngest trout anglers had their day last Saturday for the Youth Trout Fishing Day and it was a grand success for children and beaming parents.

Spring has officially arrived and anglers are looking forward to the traditional opening day of trout season. The central and western regions hold the greatest numbers of trout management areas listed as “closure 1” that were recently stocked and are open to fishing at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 28. Good luck to all and enjoy a fun day.

Forecast Summary: March 25 – March 31:

As the days grow longer and increasingly warmer, Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay waters will continue to slowly warm up for gamefish moving up to spawn. As reported from the buoys, main Bay and river mouth surface water temperatures are now holding in the upper 40s. Smaller rivers and streams temperatures are holding in the 50s. However, smaller streams and downwind areas on a sunny day will warm faster and will often hold water temperatures closer to the mid 50s. Such areas in low salinity areas will be prime areas to look for white perch as they move up from their wintering areas in the downstream portion of rivers and prepare to spawn in the next couple of weeks in Maryland waters. Using light and water temperatures as cues, striped bass are moving from overwintering areas or from the Bay mouth to spawning areas in low salinity (0 to 2ppt) portions of the Bay and tidal rivers. Focus on channel edges as fish move towards spawning areas in low salinity portions of the Bay and tidal rivers.

Expect average flows for most Maryland rivers and streams. Expect average clarity for most Maryland portions of the Bay and rivers. To see the latest water clarity conditions on NOAA satellite maps, check Eyes on the Bay Satellite Maps. There will be above average tidal currents Sunday through Tuesday as a result of the April 2 full moon.

For more detailed and up-to-date fishing conditions in your area of the Bay, be sure to check out Eyes on the Bay’s Click Before You Cast.

Upper Chesapeake Bay



Cooper Goff caught and released this nice smallmouth bass recently in the lower Susquehanna River. Photo by Don Goff

The lower Susquehanna River and waters at the very top of the Bay continue to show stained water conditions, and much of the wood debris there has washed up on shorelines. Anglers are fishing the Susquehanna Flats area for striped bass during the catch-and-release season with spotty results. Large paddletails and crankbaits containing rattles are popular lures to use along the channel edges. Some anglers may try using cut bait in the form of gizzard shad or menhaden, which will attract the attention of large blue catfish that will be a bonus you can take home. Remember you must use non-offset circle hooks, a 9/0 is a good size for large striped bass and blue catfish.

Catch-and-release anglers are urged to stay within these boundaries of the upper Bay: Susquehanna Flats, upstream of a line from Sandy Point to Turkey Point and the Susquehanna River downstream from a line connecting the Susquehanna State Park boat ramp at Lapidum (defined by Lat. 39°35.86′ N and Long. 76°07.67′ W) to Twin Rocks (defined by Lat. 39°36.17′ N and Long. 76°07.56′ W) to Tomes Wharf in Port Deposit (defined by Lat. 39°36.23′ N and Long. 76°06.99′ W); and the Northeast River. Note: The “Tomes Wharf” coordinate is closest to Lee’s Landing Dock Bar.

Anglers in the lower Susquehanna River are also finding smallmouth bass and a few walleye when fishing with jigs and crankbaits in the waters below the dam, where the water still runs fast over rocky bottom. In the Susquehanna Flats the grass beds are beginning to emerge and fishing for largemouth bass is good.

Blue catfish are presenting lots of fishing opportunities in the upper Bay. They can be found from the Bay Bridge to the Conowingo Dam. Right now some of the largest blue catfish can be found in the Bay. The tidal rivers also have populations of blue catfish, and all are active due to warming water temperatures. Most types of cut bait or scented bait on a traditional single hook bottom rig or sliding sink rig, teamed up with an 8/0 or 9/0 non-offset circle hook is all that is needed.

This is an exciting time for white perch anglers seeking to target them in the tidal rivers where they spawn. The Bush, Gunpowder, Magothy, Chester, and Sassafras rivers are all good places to target this week. The Susquehanna River due to the cold-water influence of the Conowingo Dam will be later. Small 1/16-ounce to ⅛-ounce jig heads rigged with a lip hooked minnow or a grass shrimp is one of the best ways to catch them.