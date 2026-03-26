Emergency road work in Nāʻālehu beginning Tuesday, March 24

Main, News Posted on Mar 25, 2026 in Highways News

HILO, Hawaii – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation informs highway users that Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) will be down to a single lane between Kaʻaluʻalu Road and Konophiki Street in Nāʻālehu for emergency road repairs for the next six days from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The previous Kona low storm undermined the shoulders and created major potholes in the area. Crews will resurface the roadway.

During work hours, traffic will alternate through the open lane. Flaggers will be on duty and electronic message boards will be in place.

Work is weather permitting. For weekly closures on Hawaiʻi Island go here https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/hawaii/

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Media contact:

HDOT Public Affairs Office

Phone: 808-587-2160

Email: [email protected]