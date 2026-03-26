Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,465 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,960 in the last 365 days.

Emergency road work in Nāʻālehu beginning Tuesday, March 24

Posted on Mar 25, 2026 in Highways News, Main, News

HILO, Hawaii – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation informs highway users that  Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) will be down to a single lane between Kaʻaluʻalu Road and Konophiki Street in Nāʻālehu for emergency road repairs for the next six days from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

 

The previous Kona low storm undermined the shoulders and created major potholes in the area. Crews will resurface the roadway.

 

During work hours, traffic will alternate through the open lane. Flaggers will be on duty and electronic message boards will be in place.

 

Work is weather permitting. For weekly closures on Hawaiʻi Island go here https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/hawaii/

 

 

# # #

 

Media contact:

HDOT Public Affairs Office

Phone: 808-587-2160

Email: [email protected]

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Emergency road work in Nāʻālehu beginning Tuesday, March 24

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.