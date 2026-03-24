Wanted: Candidates for ND Higher Ed Board

State School Superintendent Levi Bachmeier on Monday appealed to North Dakotans to consider applying for two upcoming vacancies on the state Board of Higher Education.

The four-year terms of board members Danita Bye, of Stanley, and Chairman Kevin Black, of Minot, are ending June 30. Black is eligible for appointment to a second term. Bye is not. The North Dakota Constitution limits Board of Higher Education members to two four-year terms.

The application deadline for the two positions is 5 p.m. Central time on Friday, May 22, 2026. Applications may be emailed to the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction at dpipa@nd.gov or sent by regular mail to the NDDPI at 600 E. Boulevard Ave., State Capitol, Dept. 201, Bismarck, ND, 58505.

The Board of Higher Education oversees the 11 colleges and universities that are part of the North Dakota University System. It has four-year universities in Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, Mayville, Valley City and Dickinson, and two-year colleges in Williston, Bottineau, Bismarck, Wahpeton, and Devils Lake.

Candidates must complete a one-page application and provide a resume and no more than six letters of reference. They must have lived in North Dakota for the previous five years, and they may not have been employed or paid by the North Dakota University System within the last two years.

Gov. Kelly Armstrong appoints members of the Board of Higher Education. Bachmeier, as superintendent of public instruction, is chairman of a five-member committee that screens applicants. The panel forwards a list of three suggested appointees to the governor for each opening.

The nominating committee’s makeup is outlined in the North Dakota Constitution. Aside from Bachmeier, its members are North Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lisa Fair McEvers; Nick Archuleta, president of North Dakota United, which represents schoolteachers and public employees; state House Speaker Robin Weisz, R-Hurdsfield; and Sen. Kyle Davison, R-Fargo, the state Senate’s president pro tempore.

The Board of Higher Education has eight voting members. Seven are chosen for four-year terms, while the eighth represents North Dakota University System students and is appointed for one year. The board also has two nonvoting advisory members who represent the university system’s faculty and staff.

The individuals chosen for the seats now held by Bye and Black would begin serving July 1. They must ultimately be confirmed by the North Dakota Senate to continue as members of the board. During the 2027 Legislature, the Senate will be taking up those two appointments, as well as the appointment of Michelle Kommer, of Fargo, who was named to the board Jan. 22.