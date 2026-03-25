PourFlo.com Launches Sought After Event Management Platform

PourFlo.com, a luxury event management platform designed to streamline consumer engagement at large scale events announces official launch.

PourFlo turns every pour at a spirit festival into a data point that benefits both the brand and the guest — permanently. ” — Justin Sloan, Founder PourFlo.com

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PourFlo.com, a luxury event management platform designed to streamline consumer engagement at large scale events announces official launch. The platform changes the way brands engage with consumers, offering a customizable digital footprint of users across a global landscape. The brainchild of Justin Sloan, a founding partner of Justins’ House of Bourbon, the celebrity and collector frequented bar & retailer, the platform was designed as an efficient solution to register and archive consumer tasting preferences and engagement in real time.PourFlo.com’s highly anticipated launch is a welcome advancement within the spirit festival ecosystem, having already partnered more than a dozen activations for 2026. With multiple brand partnerships in the works, the platform’s scalability and user-friendly interface have proven to be key factors for success to date. Born out of a real gap, spirit festivals generate enormous R&D and purchasing signal for brands, but that data historically evaporates after the event,PourFlo closes that loop.“PourFlo.com is a result of necessity. PourFlo turns every pour at a spirit festival into a data point that benefits both the brand and the guest — permanently. I’m a bourbon guy through and through. I wanted to build a digital community that created a reciprocal balance, engaging both brands and consumers with unique benefits. The positive response to our soft launch has been incredible. As we move further into the year and activate across the slated events we have contracted with, users can experience first-hand why I am so excited to launch this platform.” – Justin Sloan, Founder Pourflo.com & Justins’ House of BourbonFirmly stablished in bourbon culture, Sloan’s credibility as an expert has proved an invaluable asset in securing partnerships for the newly launched PourFlo.com platform. Sloan, alongside partner Justin Thompson, founded Justins’ House of Bourbon back in 2017. Widely considered a collector’s paradise for coveted one of a kind of bottles and pours, JHOB was most recently featured in Garden & Gun Magazine’s list of top 8 bourbon bars in the U.S. for a “dusty pour” in 2026.For more information, visit pourflo.comMedia Inquiries: press@hgprinc.com

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