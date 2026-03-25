Silverfin launches Talking Points to turn routine compliance work into scalable client advisory

Early access data shows 40,000 client advisory discussions from 400 clients originated in routine compliance work

GHENT, BELGIUM, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silverfin , the cloud-first accountancy SaaS platform, has launched Talking Points , a new capability designed to help accounting firms scale advisory by harnessing insights from routine compliance work. Talking Points gives accountants a structured way to capture discussion points during file review, present them to clients and follow up with clear action points, all from one platform.During an early access phase with selected firms, more than 40,000 client discussion points were captured from 400 clients. Of these, 85% were advisory points recorded during day-to-day compliance, confirming that accountants are already spotting advisory opportunities during routine work but lack a consistent way to act on them.Talking Points helps firms prepare for client meetings without additional effort, by surfacing opportunities as part of routine compliance work. It gives accountants a professional, client-ready way to present findings using live financial data, and after each meeting, it uses AI to generate structured summaries and action points, so nothing falls through the cracks.For example, a review that highlights unusual movements in cost of sales can prompt a discussion with the client about pricing, supplier risk or margin performance, turning routine compliance work into a more valuable client meeting. It also gives firms a complete, searchable history of every client conversation, reducing handover risk and ensuring continuity when staff change.For larger accounting firms, this capability extends across entire client portfolios. By combining Talking Points with Silverfin’s Insights functionality, firms can identify patterns or regulatory changes affecting multiple clients and generate relevant discussion points at scale. For firms managing hundreds or thousands of clients, this enables a shift from reactive, one-off advisory interactions to a more proactive and consistent approach to client advisory across their entire portfolio.Talking Points addresses a different challenge for smaller firms, where client relationships and meeting history often sit entirely with one partner. If that partner is unavailable, there is no record of what was discussed or what was promised. By creating an automatic archive of every client interaction, Talking Points turns individual knowledge into firm-wide continuity.Unlike standalone advisory or meeting tools, Talking Points is embedded in the platform where compliance work already happens. Firms do not need to export data, switch between systems or introduce a separate tool. The workflow runs from file review to client conversation to follow-up within a single platform.An Maes, CEO, Silverfin, said: “Compliance work is highly structured in most firms but client meetings aren’t. That’s where valuable insights get lost. Talking Points changes that by making advisory a natural extension of the compliance work teams are already doing in Silverfin. We built it because we believe a shift to advisory shouldn’t mean more software. It should mean better use of the data firms already have.”For more information, see here -ENDS-About SilverfinSilverfin is a cloud-first SaaS platform that transforms accounting processes, helping firms run efficiently today and in the future. Founded in Belgium in 2013 and acquired by Visma in 2023, Silverfin serves over 1,000 leading accounting firms (including all of the Big 4) across 18 countries. The platform brings together live client data, automated accounting, and compliance workflows into one solution, enhancing efficiency, quality and profitability. Learn more on our website, or visit us on LinkedIn.

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