Western Cape Mobility on Provincial Traffic Services operations

Provincial Traffic Services stepped up road safety checks across the Western Cape from 16 to 22 March 2026, arresting 88 drivers. The week included a serious incident when a provincial traffic officer was allegedly assaulted by a driver.

On Sunday, 22 March, a minibus taxi driver reportedly ran a red light on Old Paarl Road in Brackenfell while over the legal alcohol limit. When traffic officers tried to stop him, he allegedly resisted arrest and physically assaulted a female officer, leaving her with some bruises, before attempting to flee. He was later detained, handed over to the Kraaifontein Police Station, and now faces charges of reckless driving, driving under the influence, and resisting arrest.

“Our traffic officers face big risks every day to keep our province’s roads safe, and this incident shows just how dangerous their work can be. I’m glad the officer is okay and was able to help make sure the driver was arrested. This driver’s behaviour was completely unacceptable. We thank the vehicle owner for helping, and we will make sure anyone who threatens our officers faces the toughest consequences,” said Isaac Sileku, Western Cape Minister of Mobility.

During 257 road safety operations, officers checked 38 810 vehicles, leading to:

88 arrests, including 50 for drunk driving

8 584 fines for driver and vehicle offences

38 vehicles impounded

168 vehicles taken off the road for serious defects

320 speeding offences recorded

Every stop, arrest, and fine helps make our roads safer. By taking dangerous drivers and unsafe vehicles off the road, traffic officers are protecting communities and saving lives.

“With the end of the month and the Easter long weekend approaching, traffic is expected to increase, along with the risk of drunk driving. We are stepping up enforcement during this high risk period. Every officer on the road is working hard to prevent crashes and save lives. We urge all residents to drive sober, stay patient, and help ensure everyone reaches their destination safely.”

Tragically, 21 crashes resulted in 22 deaths. Of these, 13 were pedestrians, showing just how vulnerable people on foot are.

Enquiries:

Acting Media Liaison Officer to Minister Isaac Sileku

Byron la Hoe

E-mail: Byron.laHoe@westerncape.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA