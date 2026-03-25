Alter Eco Expands Distribution with Publix Grocery Stores

Organic, ethically sourced chocolate reaches new shoppers in the Southeastern U.S.

LAKELAND, FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alter Eco is expanding its retail presence through new distribution at Publix Super Markets, bringing several of the brand’s best-selling chocolate products to shoppers across Publix locations. The rollout includes Alter Eco’s Classic Dark, Salted Caramel and Sea Salt Truffles, along with the brand’s Brown Butter and Burnt Caramel chocolate bars.The expanded availability introduces Publix customers to Alter Eco’s chocolate portfolio, which is rooted in organic ingredients, sustainability, ethical sourcing and long-term relationships with farming communities. The brand is known for creating products that balance thoughtful sourcing with approachable, everyday indulgence.Alter Eco’s truffles are among its most popular offerings, recognized for their smooth texture and simple ingredient lists. The Brown Butter and Burnt Caramel bars reflect the brand’s focus on layered flavor and careful craftsmanship, while maintaining organic standards.Across its product lines, Alter Eco works directly with farmer cooperatives and supports regenerative agriculture practices that prioritize soil health, biodiversity and resilient supply chains. These commitments guide the company’s approach as it continues to expand distribution through key retail partners.More information about Alter Eco and its products is available at www.alterecofoods.com About Alter EcoAlter Eco is a sustainability-driven chocolate company dedicated to crafting decadent, organic chocolate using fair trade partnerships, regenerative agriculture and innovative eco-friendly packaging. The company is supported by Trek One Capital, led by founder Brandon Davis, whose strategic and operational expertise helps guide Alter Eco’s long-term growth and impact. Products are available at Whole Foods Market, natural retailers nationwide, and at www.alterecofoods.com To learn more about Alter Eco, visit www.alterecofoods.com or follow @altereco_foods on social media.EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Alter Eco and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

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