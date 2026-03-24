Visit Delaware Releases Updated Travel Guide

Dover, Del.– On March 24, Delaware Lt. Governor Kyle Evans Gay helped the Delaware Tourism Office (DTO) unveil its new Visit Delaware Travel Guide. This is the first new edition of the state’s travel guide since 2020. It includes refreshed photography, updated listings for attractions and businesses, and new story-driven features that highlight the people and places that make the state unique.

“The Visit Delaware Travel Guide is the perfect starting point for planning a trip,” said Delaware Tourism Office Director Jessica Welch. “It brings together inspiration, ideas, and practical information in one place, helping travelers discover just how much there is to see and do in the First State.”

The Travel Guide’s release and cover page unveiling took place at the Biggs Museum of American Art in Dover, one of the many museums featured in the publication.

“Delaware has an incredible variety of experiences, from relaxing beach getaways and scenic trails to historic landmarks, festivals, and great dining all packed into a 96-mile stretch,” said Lt. Governor Kyle Evans Gay. “I know that when people visit and get to know all about our natural heritage and rich history, they will make plans to come back soon!”

The new guide places an even stronger emphasis on experiences, encouraging visitors to explore Delaware beyond the beach. It serves as a practical planning tool, with seasonal suggestions and helpful resources for exploring all three counties.

While the state’s award-winning coastline remains a centerpiece, the guide also highlights outdoor adventures, historic downtowns, arts and culture, agritourism, and Delaware’s exciting culinary and craft beverage scene. Additionally, it spotlights local businesses, unique attractions, and hidden gems across the state so visitors can discover something new whether it’s their first trip or their tenth.

Copies of the Visit Delaware Travel Guide can be ordered on our website at visitdelaware.com.

Tourism is a major contributor to Delaware’s economy. It accounts for more than 5% of the state GDP. In addition, the tourism industry generates more than $700 million in state and local tax revenue. Without tourism, each Delaware household would pay at least $1,800 more per year in state and local taxes.

The Delaware Tourism Office, a division of the Delaware Division of Small Business, promotes tourism and economic growth in Delaware.

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Media Contact

Andrea Wojcik

Division of Small Business

O: (302) 672-6840; C: (302) 554-0060

andrea.wojcik@delaware.gov