NEW color2check from BYK-Gardner

color2check - portable spectrophotometer Garage for safety storage of instrument and checking tile color2check - portable spectrophotometer in use

Portable color quality control for basic entry-level use

The color2check features a lightweight and rugged design with horizontal alignment, making color and gloss measurements simple, stable, and secure.” — John Kowalski, Director of Marketing

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BYK-Gardner – worldwide partner of the automotive, paint and plastic industries for quality control of color, appearance and physical properties – is introducing the new color2check , a portable spectrophotometer that offers a simple and affordable start to color quality control. The instrument complements the newly introduced color2go and expands BYK Gardner’s portfolio of portable spectrophotometers to meet customer needs, ranging from basic entry-level use to professional applications.The color2check features a lightweight and rugged design with horizontal alignment, making color and gloss measurements simple, stable, and secure. Its 2.8-inch color touchscreen with icon-based menus, clear data tables and graphical displays ensures intuitive operation. “Touch and swipe” can be used as on a smartphone — even when wearing gloves — enabling efficient use in laboratory, production, or field environments. To ensure long term protection, the instrument is delivered with a dedicated garage. When not in use, the color2check can be safely stored to protect it from dust. The garage also provides space for the test standard box so that it’s always close at hand.The color2check focuses on reliable color measurement and represents a practical solution for customers who do not require gloss measurement and are satisfied with wider specifications. Digital standards cannot be exchanged, meaning physical working standards must be measured as a reference with every color2check. This makes the instrument well suited for internal quality control tasks with less stringent specification demands. The instrument benefits from proven BYK LED illumination, providing excellent short term, long term, and temperature stability. No calibration is required for up to three months, and the LED light source comes with a 10-year warranty, eliminating the need for lamp replacement during the instrument’s life.With its combination of essential measurement capability, intuitive operation, and attractive price, the color2check provides a robust and accessible starting point for establishing color quality control. It is a practical option for users seeking a reliable entry level solution while maintaining the expected BYK Gardner quality.More information on BYK-Gardner can be found at www. byk-instruments.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------BYK is one of the world’s leading suppliers in the field of additives and measuring instruments. Additives are chemical substances which, when used in small quantities, improve product properties such as scratch resistance or surface gloss. Manufacturing processes are also optimized by the addition of additives.The coatings, inks, and plastics industries are among the main consumers of BYK additives. Yet with the production of oil and gas, the manufacture of care products, the production of adhesives and sealants, and construction chemistry, too, BYK additives improve the product characteristics and production processes. Testing and measuring instruments from BYK can effectively evaluate the quality of color, gloss, and appearance as well as the physical properties of paint, plastic, and paper products and are an important part of quality control.

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