DPC DATA Launches AI-Ready Municipal Bond Data for Institutional Investors

The new offering gives firms scrubbed, mapped municipal data to support AI-driven credit analysis, trading, and compliance workflows.

AI can help muni market professionals work faster, but only if the datasets that models are built on are accurate. Our AI Training Data gives them verified, actionable muni data for AI initiatives.” — Ken Hoffman, president of DPC DATA

ROSELAND, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DPC DATA ( DPCDATA.com ) announced the launch of its AI Training Data offering, a new dataset package designed to help institutional investors build and support AI and machine learning initiatives with structured municipal bond data.This offering addresses a common problem in municipal finance: AI models are often trained on incomplete, inconsistent, or poorly mapped source data. In a market shaped by fragmented disclosures, varied filing formats, and complex obligor relationships, firms can spend significant time preparing data for ingestion before models can be used with confidence.DPC DATA solves this by providing human-verified, normalized data that connects thousands of disparate filings and CUSIPs to the correct underlying obligors.Key features of the AI-ready datasets include:- Precision Obligor Mapping: Proprietary CUSIP-9 to obligor linkages ensure accurate credit attribution across 29,000+ entities.- Normalized Disclosures: Tagged Official Statements and Material Events ready for direct ingestion into Large Language Models (LLMs).- Deep Financial History: Five years of standardized financial line items and derived ratios for comprehensive trend analysis.- Local Intelligence: Regional and local news coverage tied directly to obligors to flag governance or operational disruptions early.The result is a more usable data foundation for trading, credit research, surveillance, and compliance workflows.“AI can help muni market professionals work faster, but only if the datasets that models are built on are accurate and usable,” said Ken Hoffman, president of DPC DATA. “For decades, we’ve done the hard work of cleaning, linking, and validating municipal bond data. This offering gives institutional firms a stronger starting point for AI initiatives that depend on trustworthy inputs.”Built for the realities of the muni marketDPC DATA has supported the municipal bond market for more than 30 years and was one of the original SEC-designated NRMSIRs . This experience informs the company’s approach to building data products that are practical, auditable, and built for the realities of the muni market.The AI Training Data offering is available to institutional firms seeking a stronger data foundation for AI and machine learning use cases in municipal finance.For media inquiries or product information, contact sales@dpcdata.com or call 800-996-4747.About DPC DATADPC DATA provides municipal bond disclosure, obligor, and compliance data built to support research, trading, surveillance, and regulatory workflows. For more than 30 years, the company has helped market participants work with municipal data that is structured, mapped, and ready to use.Frequently Asked QuestionsHow does DPC DATA’s approach differ from AI-driven scraping tools?Unlike automated scrapers that often struggle with the nuances of municipal filings, DPC DATA utilizes a human-driven, proprietary mapping system. Our specialists review documents to ensure that linkages between CUSIPs and obligors are accurate, providing a level of data integrity that pure AI models cannot yet achieve on their own.Why is "AI-Ready" data critical for MSRB compliance?For AI models to inform institutional decisions, the inputs must be auditable and traceable. DPC DATA provides normalized source documents and consistent data structures, making it possible for compliance teams to verify exactly what information a model relied upon for any given credit assessment.Can these datasets be integrated into existing LLM or Machine Learning workflows?Yes. The datasets are specifically engineered for machine use, featuring indexed disclosure documents and standardized financial data. This eliminates the "technical burden" of cleaning and tagging raw data, allowing firms to reduce processing costs and accelerate the deployment of their AI initiatives.

Building an effective muni AI model starts with cleaner data | AI Training Data from DPC DATA

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