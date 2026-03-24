A2LA Accreditation Explained: What It Means for Quality, Compliance, and Trust

A2LA vs ANAB: accreditation insights for US supplement and cosmetic brands

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qalitex Laboratories, an A2LA-accredited ISO/IEC 17025 testing laboratory serving dietary supplement and cosmetic brands across North America, today released an educational resource explaining A2LA accreditation—what it means, how to verify it, and why it is widely recognized across the U.S. supplement and cosmetics market.Founded in 1978, A2LA is a leading accreditation body for testing and calibration laboratories in the United States and a signatory to the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation Mutual Recognition Arrangement (MRA). This designation enables test results from A2LA-accredited laboratories to be accepted by accreditation bodies in more than 100 countries, supporting brands that distribute products internationally.A2LA accreditation is commonly referenced in compliance frameworks used by major e-commerce platforms, retailers, and regulatory agencies. When product testing documentation is required—such as Certificates of Analysis (COAs)—accreditation to ISO/IEC 17025 by a recognized body like A2LA helps ensure acceptance and reduces the risk of rejected submissions.“A2LA accreditation is not just a quality benchmark—it’s a market access requirement,” said Nour Abochama, Vice President of Operations at Qalitex Laboratories. “Brands that rely on accredited testing can submit documentation to retailers, e-commerce platforms, and regulators with greater confidence. In contrast, using non-accredited laboratories can lead to costly delays if results are not accepted.”The accreditation process includes a comprehensive evaluation of a laboratory’s quality management system, technical competence, personnel qualifications, method validation, equipment calibration, and participation in proficiency testing. Accreditation is granted for a defined scope, specifying the exact methods and matrices a laboratory is qualified to perform, and is maintained through ongoing surveillance and reassessment.Another U.S.-based accreditation body, ANAB, also provides ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation and is similarly recognized under the ILAC MRA. Both organizations are accepted across regulatory and commercial frameworks, and selection typically depends on laboratory preference or client requirements.Brands are encouraged to verify accreditation status directly through the A2LA directory by confirming both the laboratory’s certification and its scope of accreditation. The scope document identifies the specific analytical methods—such as HPLC, ICP-MS, and microbiological testing under USP <61> and <62>—that are critical for compliance.“The most common oversight is failing to review the scope of accreditation,” added Abochama. “Accreditation alone is not enough—the scope defines whether the laboratory is qualified to perform the specific testing required for a given product.”ResourcesFull article: https://qalitex.com/blog/a2la-accredited-labs/ About Qalitex LaboratoriesQalitex Laboratories is an ISO/IEC 17025-accredited third-party analytical testing laboratory with facilities in Irvine and San Diego, California. The company provides comprehensive testing services including Certificates of Analysis (COAs), heavy metals analysis by ICP-MS, microbiological testing per USP <61> and <62>, preservative efficacy testing, and ICH-compliant stability studies.Qalitex supports dietary supplement, cosmetic, and consumer goods brands with regulatory compliance programs aligned with FDA 21 CFR Part 111, California Proposition 65, and international market requirements. Standard turnaround times begin at 48 hours.

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