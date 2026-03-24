CoreView Wins Gold in the 2026 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

CoreView Tenant Resilience SSPM Recognized for Excellence in SaaS Security Posture Management

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CoreView , the leading SaaS platform for Microsoft 365 Tenant Resilience, today announced it has been awarded Gold in the SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) category at the 2026 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards . The awards program, presented by Cybersecurity Insiders and backed by a community of over 600,000 security professionals, is a globally recognized platform for honoring innovation and leadership in cybersecurity.Trusted by more than 30,000 IT and security leaders worldwide, CoreView helps organizations protect the configuration, identity, and access layers of Microsoft 365 and Entra, ensuring tenant posture remains controlled as environments evolve day to day. The Gold award recognizes CoreView’s ability to turn SaaS security posture management from a point-in-time check into a continuous, operational discipline.“Winning Gold at the 2026 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards is a tremendous honor and a strong validation of our team’s work,” said Simon Azzopardi, CEO of CoreView.“Microsoft 365 is the operational backbone of the modern enterprise, yet the configuration and identity layers that underpin it remain one of the most under-protected attack surfaces in cybersecurity. This recognition confirms what our customers experience firsthand. CoreView gives organizations the visibility, control, and resilience they need to stay ahead of threats in an evolving environment. We’re proud to stand alongside the industry’s best and we’re focused on helping security teams turn resilience into something they can prove, operate, and rely on every day.”CoreView’s Tenant Resilience SSPM platform was recognized for delivering five critical outcomes that make security posture sustainable at scale. These include hardening tenant posture through secure baselines across Microsoft 365 and Entra, segmenting and removing excessive privileges to reduce blast radius, detecting configuration drift and potential tampering in real time, restoring configurations to a known-good state after incident, and building operational resilience by standardizing and automating everyday administration.The nomination highlighted measurable results from CoreView customers, reinforcing the platform’s real-world impact. Oney achieved 130% ROI in the first year and saved more than 4,000 manual hours annually by standardizing administration. Mateco saved €70,000 through license cost optimization. Middleby saved $200,000 while automating over 30,000 tasks in just seven months. These results demonstrate how CoreView helps organizations sustain secure posture at scale while delivering significant operational and financial returns.“We congratulate CoreView Tenant Resilience SSPM on earning Gold Award recognition in the SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) category of the 2026 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards,” said Holger Schulze, founder of Cybersecurity Insiders and organizer of the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. “Selected by an independent jury of cybersecurity practitioners, analysts, and CISOs, this recognition highlights the role of innovative security solutions in strengthening cybersecurity across organizations worldwide.”ENDSAbout the Cybersecurity Excellence AwardsCelebrating more than a decade of excellence, the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards are an established global recognition program honoring companies, products, and professionals advancing cybersecurity worldwide. Presented by Cybersecurity Insiders and supported by a community of over 600,000 security professionals, the awards are widely respected for spotlighting innovation, leadership, and contributions that shape the future of cybersecurity.About CoreViewCoreView is the leading SaaS platform for Microsoft 365 Tenant Resilience. Trusted by more than 30,000 IT and security leaders, CoreView brings governance, security, and operational control together so teams can reduce exposure, enforce least privilege, and keep day-to-day management efficient. By closing critical Microsoft 365 tenant resilience gaps, CoreView helps organizations ensure their most critical environment is resilient to cyberattacks. For more information, visit www.coreview.com ###

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