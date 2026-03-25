iDEAL Semiconductor Signs Global Distribution Agreement with DigiKey

SuperQ™ silicon power MOSFETs are now available worldwide through DigiKey’s distribution platform.

Partnering with DigiKey is a major milestone for iDEAL. Their global reach and digital platform expand access to SuperQ™ devices, enabling engineers to evaluate and purchase with speed and confidence.” — Ryan Manack, VP of Marketing of iDEAL Semiconductor.

LEHIGH VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- iDEAL Semiconductor , a developer of next-generation silicon power devices based on its patented SuperQ™ technology, today announced a global distribution agreement with DigiKey, one of the world’s leading electronic components distributors.Under the agreement, DigiKey will distribute iDEAL’s expanding portfolio of high-efficiency silicon MOSFETs, designed to deliver lower conduction and switching losses using conventional CMOS manufacturing processes. The collaboration provides customers with immediate online access to inventory through DigiKey’s global e-commerce platform.iDEAL Semiconductor’s SuperQ™ technology is engineered to push silicon beyond traditional performance limits, enabling improved energy efficiency and power density while maintaining the reliability, manufacturability, and cost structure of standard silicon processes. The devices are well-suited for applications including battery management systems (BMS), motor drives, fast charging, data center power architectures, and other high-performance power conversion systems.“Partnering with DigiKey is a major milestone for iDEAL. Their global reach and digital platform expand access to SuperQ™ devices, enabling engineers to evaluate and purchase with speed and confidence,” said Ryan Manack, VP of Marketing of iDEAL Semiconductor.DigiKey will stock iDEAL’s production devices, enabling engineers to quickly move from design concept to prototype. The distribution agreement strengthens iDEAL Semiconductor’s global supply chain footprint and enhances accessibility for customers seeking advanced silicon solutions that balance performance, cost, and supply stability.About iDEAL SemiconductoriDEAL Semiconductor Devices, Inc. is an industry-leading developer of next- generation silicon power devices.The company was founded with a mission to push silicon beyond its perceived limits. Its patented SuperQ technology delivers breakthrough energy efficiency using conventional CMOS processes – without departing from the proven benefits of silicon.The platform technology, applicable across a wide range of products, applications, and semiconductor materials, is purpose-built to mitigate power loss in every application and to enable greener energy use for the next generation.iDEAL is based in the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, and for further information, please visit www.idealsemi.com

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