GC Cybersecurity Sets New Standard for AI-Era Security at RSA 2026 with Autonomous Data Protection Platform

Advanced Platform Deploys Agentic AI and 5th Generation Cybersecurity Architecture to Autonomously Protect Data Across GenAi, Email, Cloud and SaaS Environments

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GC Cybersecurity www.gccybersecurity.ai ), a leader in agentic AI cybersecurity for the protection and control of sensitive information, today introduced its 5th generation ISE™ Autonomous Data Protection Platform, designed specifically for the era of generative AI. The ICE Autonomous Data Protection Platform provides a completely new method for securing enterprise data with intelligent, autonomous, and continuously adaptive data protection. GC Cybersecurity will unveil its 5th generation platform in Booth N-6282 during RSA 2026 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA, March 23-26th.As enterprises accelerate their adoption of generative AI, cloud platforms, and SaaS apps, employees are inviting cyberattacks to target their data by continually sending highly sensitive and regulated data such as IP, financial information, and customer personally identifiable information (PII) to third-party systems. This trend is creating a new risk category called AI-driven data exposure, where the data in these situations flows beyond traditional corporate defenses.GC Cybersecurity’s groundbreaking Autonomous Data Protection Platform closes the data protection gap created by AI-driven data exposure. Built on Deep-AI and its patented 5th Generation Cybersecurity architecture, GC Cybersecurity’s solution utilizes a proprietary Agentic AI substrate that autonomously coordinates a mesh of smart, autonomous agents that protect data at scale across clouds, SaaS platforms, collaboration tools, and generative AI applications.Through a central orchestration layer, the platform provides comprehensive real-time capabilities including Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Data Exfiltration Prevention, Automated Data Classification, Dynamic Data Access Control, Automated Policy Synthesis, Continuous Compliance Enforcement, and integrated CyberSOC automation. By providing complete visibility into the flow of sensitive data within an organization at scale, including with third-party AI tools and applications, the Autonomous Data Protection Platform can instantly detect and remediate risky exposure of that data.“At RSA Conference 2026, we are unveiling Autonomous Data Protection,” said Tarique Mustafa, CEO and Founder of GC Cybersecurity. “Enterprises today have a growing problem because their current security framework is no longer enough. Data is the new perimeter and it’s being put at risk because as AI expands attack surfaces. Our Autonomous Data Protection Platform arms security and compliance teams with the AI they need to securely deal with these challenges and drive digital innovation without putting security and compliance at risk.”The Autonomous Data Protection Platform automatically discovers sensitive data and applies protection policies wherever the data resides or travels. By enforcing controls in real time with Deep-AI powered insight, agentic automation, and Zero Trust enforcement, GC Cybersecurity gives enterprises the confidence they need to securely deploy generative AI tools and continue to drive digital transformation.Visit GC Cybersecurity at RSA Conference 2026 Booth N-6282 to see Autonomous Data Protection Platform in action and learn how to secure enterprise data from AI-driven threats.About GC CybersecurityHeadquartered in Silicon Valley, GC Cybersecurity is a leading provider of intelligent information security and data privacy compliance enforcement solutions. The cybersecurity leader’s Information Security and Consumer Compliance solutions protect data based on its contextual and conceptual significance, using a powerful policy engine and security algorithms to identify, classify, and protect large volumes of information in real-time with unprecedented accuracy. The company is founded by Silicon Valley security veterans Tarique Mustafa and Bhanu Panda, and is backed by a team, board and advisors that include leading authorities from companies that include Symantec, McAfee, Trend Micro, Cisco, Juniper, Alteon and Array Networks. For more information, see http://www.gccybersecurity.ai

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