IDI’s Background Screening Support Solutions Now Available on TazWorks Platform

Background screeners and CRAs now have streamlined access to IDI’s powerful identity intelligence within the TazWorks ecosystem.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interactive Data, LLC (“IDI”), a red violet company (NASDAQ: RDVT), has completed its integration with TazWorks, the creators of the TazCloud™ background screening platform and part of MeridianLink.With the integration now live, background screening organizations and consumer reporting agencies (CRAs) can access IDI’s best-in-class identity intelligence solutions within the TazWorks platform via Trade House. This seamless connection allows users to incorporate IDI insights directly into their existing screening workflows.Powered by a comprehensive repository of proprietary, public record, and publicly available data covering nearly 100% of the U.S. adult population, IDI delivers critical insights to help verify identities, uncover alias histories, and enhance screening precision.Solutions available through the integration include:• idiTRACE™: instant verification of possible names, aliases, SSN, date of birth, and current and historical addresses• idiCRIM™: extensive database of possible court, criminal, arrest, warrant, watch list, fugitive, and sex offender records• idiALIAS™: combines address trace and national criminal database searches to deliver potential criminal results for every alias associated with your subjectThe completed integration enables background screeners and CRAs to streamline operations, minimize manual reviews, improve match rates, and make more confident, data-driven decisions while maintaining efficiency and supporting profitability.For more information about IDI and the TazWorks integration, please contact us at backgroundscreening@ididata.com About IDIAt IDI, we deliver innovative identity intelligence solutions. Our proprietary technologies and advanced analytical capabilities empower organizations to operate with confidence, providing real-time identification and location of individuals, businesses, assets, and their interrelationships. With a focus on identity verification, risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition, our intelligent platform, CORE™, caters to organizations of all sizes, transforming data into intelligence for frictionless commerce, safety, and reduced fraud.For more information, please visit www.ididata.com About MeridianLinkMeridianLinkempowers financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies to drive efficient growth. MeridianLink’s cloud-based digital lending, account opening, background screening, and data verification software solutions leverage shared intelligence from a unified data platform, MeridianLinkOne, to enable customers of all sizes to identify growth opportunities, effectively scale up, and support compliance efforts, all while powering an enhanced experience for staff and consumers alike.TazWorks, part of MeridianLink, offers turnkey screening solutions and growth strategies to organizations who provide background screening as a service. TazWorks is the creator of TazCloud – an end-to-end technology solution for the background screening industry.For more information, please visit www.tazworks.com

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